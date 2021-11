Adele Roberts has been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The BBC Radio 1 presenter took to Instagram last night to share her diagnosis and explain that she is undergoing surgery to remove the tumour. The 42-year-old said in her post: “For a while now I’ve been struggling with my digestion. Thanks to a conversation I had with my Dad a few years back I went to my GP for a check up. I’ll be honest, I was embarrassed but I also knew that it could be something serious. So I went just in case. I didn’t think anything of it at...

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 16 DAYS AGO