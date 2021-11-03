'Call of Duty: Vanguard' unlock times - when you can play in your region

Call of Duty: Vanguard is very close to launch, and we finally have confirmation on when exactly we can play it on all consoles and PC. The launch times for Vanguard are a little bit different between console players and PC players, and there are even differences between regions. If you want to play Call of Duty: Vanguard as soon as it’s available, you will want to check our information below in order to find out whether it’s worth staying up or night, or you should just wake up early in the morning to get your fix instead. No matter what system you’re playing Call of Duty: Vanguard on, you can find out when you’ll be able to play below.

Call of Duty: Vanguard console launch time

If you’re playing Call of Duty: Vanguard on console, then when you can play depends on your region.

North America

If you’re in North America and have a digital copy of Vanguard preloaded on your console, then you will be able to play at the following times on November 4:

PDT: 9pm

MDT: 10pm

CDT: 11pm

EDT: 12am Nov. 5

Other territories

When it comes to everywhere else in the world, if you have a digital copy of Call of Duty: Vanguard downloaded on PlayStation or Xbox, you will be able to start playing at midnight local time, as soon as November 5 begins. Nice and easy.

All other territories: 12am Nov 5

Call of Duty: Vanguard PC launch time

If you’re playing Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC then you will have a simultaneous global launch to share with players around the world. Check our list below to find your timezone and when you can start playing Vanguard on November 5:

PDT: 10pm Nov. 4

EDT: 1am Nov. 5

GMT: 5am

CET: 6am

MSK: 8am

CST: 1pm

JST: 2pm

AEDT: 4pm

NZDT: 6pm

Needless to say, if you’re living in New Zealand, you should plan out a day of activities before you start playing so you don’t think about it too much.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.