CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Everything Sean Payton and Michael Thomas said about the Saints receiver's injury

By LUKE JOHNSON, The New Orleans Advocate
ccenterdispatch.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMETAIRIE, La. - Shortly after New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas announced...

www.ccenterdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
K945

Odell Beckham Jr. to the New Orleans Saints?

For those unaware, one of the most high-profile NFL players is now available. Will New Orleans land OBJ?. The situation between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns seemingly came out of no where. Granted, stats-wise, OBJ has looked like a shell of his former self during his time in Cleveland. Still, a lot of his poor-production is due to his inability to stay on the field. Beckham has been sidelined continuously throughout his run with the Browns due to injuries, and that certainly has effected how his performance is being perceived. Still, even without the statistical dominance that we've came to expect from OBJ, there's still no denying that even in 2021, he is a prolific player and an undeniable playmaker.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Saints legend Drew Brees sounds off on potential return after Jameis Winston injury

The New Orleans Saints managed to pull off a spectacular win over the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 7, beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home to the tune of a 36-27 score. However, the win came at a price, with the Saints seemingly losing Jameis Winston to a knee injury. While nothing is final yet in terms of the full extent of Winston’s injury, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees surely has heard some people asking whether there’s a chance he could un-retire and start for New Orleans.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#New Orleans
Yardbarker

Raiders release WR Willie Snead after he asks to be cut

The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a tumultuous season that included the shocking resignation of head coach Jon Gruden but nevertheless managed to enter the bye winners of two consecutive games and at 5-2 on the campaign. Even still, one individual used the off week as an opportunity to embrace...
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Telling Admission On Odell Beckham Jr.

If the New Orleans Saints are going to try to bring former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. home, it won’t be through waivers. The former All-Pro wideout apparently has his eyes on the bayou, along with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. However, if Beckham is going to be a Saint head coach Sean Payton says the waiver wire won’t be the route.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Saints coach Sean Payton reveals awful injury update on Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints may have survived the fiery comeback attempt of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it came with a huge cost: star QB Jameis Winston. Winston suffered a scary leg injury during the first quarter of the Week 8 contest after a tackle from Devin White. As seen in the video replays of the play, the Saints QB awkwardly twisted his leg as he fell down. He had to be carted off the field and did not return, with Trevor Siemian replacing him.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Work Out 3 RBs After Latest Alvin Kamara Rumors

Alvin Kamara has really been the only consistent performer on offense for the Saints this season. Unfortunately, it sounds like he’s dealing with an undisclosed injury. “Saints tried out three running backs today,” Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football tweeted on Tuesday. “Have been hearing whispers that Kamara might have gotten a little banged up on Sunday. Something to monitor this week.”
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Uses 1-Word To Describe Jameis Winston’s Injury

The New Orleans Saints notched a major upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, but likely lost Jameis Winston in the process. New Orleans beat Tampa Bay, 36-27, on Sunday afternoon. The Saints were led by third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian, who played in place of Winston (knee injury) and Taysom Hill (concussion).
NFL
NOLA.com

Could Mark Ingram play this Sunday for the Saints? Here's what Sean Payton says

As Sean Payton spoke by teleconference Thursday morning, his new-slash-old offensive playmaker was landing at Louis Armstrong International Airport. It’ll be another day still before Mark Ingram wears a New Orleans Saints uniform for a practice, but the Saints head coach seemed sure the veteran running back would not need much time to get ready. Asked if there was a chance Ingram could play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Payton simply said, “Absolutely. There’s a good chance. Absolutely, that’s, like, a high chance.”
NFL
CBS Sports

Sean Payton says there's a 'high chance' Mark Ingram plays for Saints in Week 8 following trade from Texans

Mark Ingram is back where it all began. The veteran running back was acquired by the New Orleans Saints -- the team that drafted him back in 2011 and spent seven seasons with -- on Wednesday in a trade with the Houston Texans. While Ingram won't practice with the Saints until Friday, it doesn't look like he'll have to wait too long to slip on the black and gold jersey once again.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Sean Payton Tonight

Sean Payton can coach some football. The New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, despite losing starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a leg injury in the first half. New Orleans, which was also without Taysom Hill (concussion), rode third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian to a win over...
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints: Takeaways from Sean Payton on Thursday

Sean Payton met with the local media on Thursday morning to talk about his team and the upcoming preparations for the Buccaneers on Halloween. He had a few good nuggets he passed along regarding the Saints. On the Bucs: "They're playing at a high level in all three areas. They've...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy