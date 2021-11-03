CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

🎥 Governor on Kansas plan to vaccinate kids age 5-11

Salina Post
Salina Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA —Governor Kelly discussed Kansas' plan to vaccinate children ages 5-11 years-old at the Safer Classrooms Workgroup virtual meeting Wednesday. It began just after 1p.m. The state expects to...

salinapost.com

Comments / 1

Related
Salina Post

Kan. lawmakers consider special session to act against vaccine mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas are pushing to enact new state laws before Thanksgiving to protect workers financially if they refuse to comply with federal mandates to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Top GOP legislative leaders called Tuesday for lawmakers to have a special session to consider proposals making it easier for workers to claim religious exemptions from vaccine mandates and providing unemployment benefits to workers who are fired for refusing to get inoculated. Both proposals emerged from a legislative committee meeting Tuesday and come in response to vaccine mandates announced in September by President Joe Biden.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kan. largest school district to help vaccinate 5-11 year old kids

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The largest school district in Kansas plans to open a COVID-19 immunization site after the vaccine was approved for kids aged 5-11. Wichita district spokeswoman Susan Arensman said the school system hasn’t administered any shots yet to the 5-11 group and won’t be going school-by-school with vaccines. Instead, the district will set up a vaccination station at district headquarters that will serve the school community, including students, parents and unvaccinated employees.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Firms consider workers' privacy when sharing vaccine status

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Some may be having a hard time finding dentists and other service providers who are vaccinated because employers have to balance protecting their employees' health information against their customers' need for transparency. The political debate over COVID-19 vaccinations is also making some companies reluctant to share...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Society
City
Topeka, KS
Salina Post

Kan. Governor: Axe the state sales tax on your groceries

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced that she will introduce a bill in the Kansas Legislature to “Axe the Food Tax,” and eliminate the state sales tax on food in Kansas, according to a media release from her office. “I’m pleased to introduce a plan that will ‘Axe...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

FCC: Emergency broadband fund gets additional $421M

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission today announced that it will commit over $421 million in the latest round of Emergency Connectivity Fund announcements, bringing total program commitments to over $3.05 billion. The funding is supporting schools and libraries in all 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia. The funding can be used to support off-campus learning, such as nightly homework and virtual learning, as schools and libraries continue to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
POLITICS
Salina Post

Culture war fight found mixed success in school board races

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — School board candidates opposing mask mandates and lessons about racism in U.S. history won in red states and some politically divided districts but often came up short in their bids to shape policy for school districts over the newest culture war issue. The mixed results complicate...
MISSION, KS
Salina Post

Pandemic scams increasingly targeting US seniors

BBB is receiving several reports from seniors reporting that they are receiving text messages from scammers posing as the U.S. Department of Health, about taking a mandatory online COVID-19 test in order to receive the recently approved stimulus payment. Others are receiving emails stating they qualify for a payment and to click on a link to claim a check. During this time of uncertainty, it is the ideal time for a scammer to prey on fear. The bottom-line is don’t respond to a text, email or phone call from a sender that is unfamiliar, even if it looks official or from a respected agency.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gov
Salina Post

Blood shortage continues; local, area blood drives scheduled

As the holidays approach and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns about a potential spike in flu cases this year, it’s important that those who are eligible, healthy and feeling well make an appointment to donate blood or platelets. The American Red Cross continues to address an ongoing emergency blood shortage, and donors are urged to give now to combat the lowest blood supply levels at this time of year in more than a decade.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Salina Post

School mascot debate boiling again in Manhattan

At last Wednesday’s meeting of the Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 Board of Education, the boiling debate over Manhattan High School’s Indian mascot spilled over the rim and onto the public burner once again. BOE Vice President Kristin Brighton brought up the issue during the meeting, calling for continued discussion leading toward...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy