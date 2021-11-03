Medical Foam Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

The Global "Schisandra Market" is estimated to reach a high CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period (2021-2028). Schisandra (Schisandra Chinensis) is a plant whose deep red berries have long been used in traditional Chinese medicine. Schisandra is classified as an "adaptogen" in traditional Chinese medicine, which refers to a plant or herb that helps the body maintain homeostasis by balancing its functions. Since it contains all five of the essential flavors of Chinese herbal medicine, the berry is sometimes referred to as the "five-flavor berry": sweet, salty, spicy, sour, and bitter. Since it has these flavors, it can benefit all five yin organs: the lungs, liver, heart, kidneys, and spleen. Schisandra berries also provide powerful antioxidant protection, particularly from free radicals and other toxins in the environment that may cause cellular damage. In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), Schisandra is considered to have anti-aging properties as well as the ability to enhance physical, mental, and sexual endurance. The seeds of berries can be used to treat a number of illnesses, including asthma, cough, indigestion, diarrhea, flu, insomnia, skin allergies, heart palpitations, insulin resistance, and premenstrual syndrome. Due to its various advantages, the market for Schisandra is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period.

