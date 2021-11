London Ontario’s Grand Theatre is ready to raise the curtain on a most important year after a nineteen-month absence. As a University of Western Ontario/King’s College alumni, The Grand has always remained a strong fixture in my mind. There was something about attending productions there during my undergrad years that was a magical place to watch and to see others at wondrous play. And now returning all these years later to see new talent and to experience new works from another perspective is all the reason more to get to see what’s happening.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO