McCaffrey Back At Practice, Darnold In Concussion Protocol

By Brittney Melton
wccbcharlotte.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and quarterback Sam Darnold showed up for practice Wednesday in full pads. However, their status for Sunday’s game...

