UMass SGA discusses proposed amendments to the Survivor’s Bill of Rights

HARRISBURG – Continuing efforts by the General Assembly to ensure no single person, authority or interest can outweigh the voices of the people, PA House Speaker, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler and Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument are introducing two amendments to the state Constitution that would restore the balance of power to the three-branch system of governing. One would amend Article IV, to add a new section providing that any executive order or proclamation issued by the governor, which purports to have the force of law, may not be in effect for more than 21 days, unless extended by concurrent resolution of the General Assembly. The other amends Article III, Section 9, to exempt the disapproval of a regulation by the General Assembly from the presentment requirement for the governor’s approval or disapproval. Both require passage in both chambers in consecutive legislative sessions, followed by a referendum for voters to decide.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO