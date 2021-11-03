CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

UMass SGA discusses proposed amendments to the Survivor’s Bill of Rights

By Maddie Fabian
amherstwire.com
 9 days ago

AMHERST — The UMass Amherst Student Government Association (SGA) held an open meeting in the Student Union Blackbox Theatre on Thursday to discuss proposed amendments to the Survivor’s Bill of Rights. The Survivor’s Bill of Rights is a set of rights for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence. The...

amherstwire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wkar.org

Progressive Women's Caucus announces domestic abuse survivor bill package

The House Progressive Women’s Caucus is unveiling a new bill package to help survivors of domestic violence. Among other things, the bills would encourage law enforcement to work on outreach with victim service agencies. State Rep. Padma Kuppa (D-Troy) is among the package’s sponsors. “They are not only tools for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Northerner

Transparency issues discussed at Monday’s SGA meeting

Monday’s SGA meeting started with the appointment and swearing in of two new senators by Chief Justice Christopher Prince. Ashton Davey, a computer science major with a minor in biology was sworn in, as well as Ian Simpson, an education major. The issue brought up. Nearly 10 minutes into the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
southeastarrow.com

Changes heading to SEMO discussed at Nov. 8 SGA Meeting

Among the plans on the agenda for the Nov. 8 Student Government Association Meeting were new projects and a passed proposal. First on the floor was the announcement to make changes to SELink, the SEMO website used by students and faculty to manage clubs and organizations on campus. Currently known as Presences, SGA discussed the future of student engagement software designed to aid students in getting involved on campus. While it is still in its early stages, SGA discussed possible features they would like to see.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

SGA discusses University amnesty policy and concerns over SDS

Student Government Association (SGA) listened to a presentation about the University’s amnesty policy and continued discussing the planned Administration (Admin) Networking Event at their weekly meeting on Oct. 26. Amnesty policy presentation from the Student Conduct Office. Jess Oros from the Student Conduct Office gave a presentation about the University’s...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amherst, MA
Amherst, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
amherstwire.com

UMass announces creation of Title IX Student Advisory Task Force

AMHERST – UMass Amherst announced the establishment of a Title IX Student Advisory Task Force as part of an ongoing effort to address sexual misconduct on campus. In an email sent to students on Thursday, Chancellor Subbaswamy said the student task force will work collaboratively with the Equal Opportunity Office, the Dean of Students Office and the Advocacy, Inclusion and Support Programs within Student Life.
AMHERST, MA
ntdaily.com

SGA amends senate code of conduct to clarify conflicts of interest

The Student Government Association approved an amendment to their code of conduct on Wednesday outlining the possible conflicts of interest between SGA applicants and the existing senators, voting on their acceptance into the organization. The original proposal for Article 2 Section 7 of the code of conduct was first introduced...
COLLEGES
panthernow.com

SGA Senate Discuss 2022 Elections Board, Committee Initiatives

With one month left of the Fall semester, FIU’s Student Government Association (SGA) Senate reviewed their 2022 election board candidates and committee initiatives on Monday. Carolina Echeverri, a freshman studying international relations, ran for deputy elections commissioner, but the senate tabled her decision until next week after she fainted during...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sga#Title Ix#Bill Of Rights#Umass Sga#Survivor#Theta Chi#Sbor#Umasssurvivorsrights
Florida Phoenix

FL Senate unveils draft maps proposing new districts for Congress, Legislature

Quality Journalism for Critical Times First drafts of redrawn voting districts were unveiled Wednesday afternoon by the Florida Senate Committee on Reapportionment, setting in motion a whirlwind of analysis, scrutiny, and debate that will shape Florida’s legislative and congressional races for a decade to come. The eight maps, proposing new boundaries for Senate and congressional electoral districts, can be viewed […] The post FL Senate unveils draft maps proposing new districts for Congress, Legislature appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
wfxrtv.com

What Youngkin’s parole board promise signals for Virginia’s criminal justice system

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — The future of Virginia’s current Parole Board is in limbo and looking grim for its current members. Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin promises to fire and replace the board after an investigation last year found its members weren’t following the board’s own rules. Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares also says his office will re-investigate what happened.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

GOP bill would target Ohio protesters with terrorism law

COLUMBUS (AP) — A Republican bill moving in the Ohio House would target protesters with a provision normally used against terroristic activity. Cindy Abrams and Sara Carruthers are GOP House lawmakers. Their proposed legislation would allow police officers harmed during riots to sue individuals or organizations that provided material support or resources, such as lodging […]
OHIO STATE
theintelligencer.com

Pritzker signs amendment to healthcare right of conscience bill to ensure workplace safety

On Tuesday, at the request of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 1169 into law, clarifying legislative intent of the Health Care Right of Conscience Act so that it cannot be abused or misinterpreted to jeopardize workplace safety. The amendment seeks to ensure vaccine requirements from employers who can continue with regard to the COVID-19 vaccine.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Google
Daily Collegian

UMass SGA swears in members of cabinet, goes through training in weekly meeting

The University of Massachusetts Student Government Association met Wednesday to officially swear in two members of the cabinet and go through senate training. Freshman psychology major Tess Weisman and junior operations and information management and political science major Tasneem Kelly were sworn in to be secretary of University policy and secretary of external affairs, respectively. Both were confirmed in the previous meeting.
COLLEGES
Volante

SGA passes funding for FIER, hears bill to fund German Club

The Student Government Association (SGA) passed one bill and introduced another during this week’s meeting. SGA heard from Kate Fitzgerald, the University of South Dakota’s Director of Housing. Fitzgerald said the housing application for next year is open and that housing has made some changes this year. “We now have...
COLLEGES
wdac.com

Proposed Amendments Restore Balance Of Power

HARRISBURG – Continuing efforts by the General Assembly to ensure no single person, authority or interest can outweigh the voices of the people, PA House Speaker, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler and Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument are introducing two amendments to the state Constitution that would restore the balance of power to the three-branch system of governing. One would amend Article IV, to add a new section providing that any executive order or proclamation issued by the governor, which purports to have the force of law, may not be in effect for more than 21 days, unless extended by concurrent resolution of the General Assembly. The other amends Article III, Section 9, to exempt the disapproval of a regulation by the General Assembly from the presentment requirement for the governor’s approval or disapproval. Both require passage in both chambers in consecutive legislative sessions, followed by a referendum for voters to decide.
HARRISBURG, PA
WOLB 1010AM

Mississippi Abortion Access Coalition Lays Out Clear Vision Ahead of SCOTUS Case

One of two states at the center of the national conversation on abortion access, Mississippi is home to a formidable group of organizers. Gathering ahead of the upcoming Supreme Court oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the Mississippi Abortion Access Coalition provided some critical grounding for what's at stake in the state and across the country.
POLITICS
Florida Phoenix

How did a Parents’ Bill of Rights turn into a mask mandate controversy in FL schools?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Parents’ Bill of Rights, sponsored by State Rep. Erin Grall in the 2021 legislative session, was criticized for its vague language and unclear boundaries. But it became a clarion call for parent power as local school boards developed COVID-19 policies impacting students. Gov. Ron DeSantis had signed the legislation this summer and the Parents’ […] The post How did a Parents’ Bill of Rights turn into a mask mandate controversy in FL schools? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Collegian

SGA holds meeting to discuss the Survivor’s Bill of Rights

On Thursday night, members of the University of Massachusetts Student Government Association organized an open meeting in the Student Union Black Box Theater to examine proposed amendments to the Survivor’s Bill of Rights after a discussion was held between the administration and SGA. The Survivor’s Bill of Rights gained traction...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy