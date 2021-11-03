CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

For Pete's Sake - Browns Lose to Steelers With No Shortage of Things to Discuss

By Pete Smith
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=338gdc_0clZNp6l00

In this week's episode of For Pete's Sake, it felt like the Cleveland Browns lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in disappointing fashion weeks ago because of the amount of news and rumors that came out just on Tuesday regarding Odell Beckham.

Nicole and I do talk about Beckham, but not all that much. We start with the game, talking about the various issues we saw and argue about some things on defense, though in this case, it's about the best ways to approach their improvement.

However, Nicole's patience with Ronnie Harrison has run out.

The offense was remarkably disappointing in the game. Baker Mayfield, while not great, did enough to win and the weapons around him did not do enough.

Jack Conklin went down with an injury, making it basically one and a half quarters of a healthy starting five. Blake Hance was fine in relief, but the run blocking overall was not enough. Nick Chubb's yeoman-like performance felt disappointing at 3.8 yards per carry simply because he is that great.

The game plan was smart, carrying over from the performance in the playoffs. Get the ball out quickly and let the playmakers operate. Unfortunately, between unforced error with penalties including two false starts from wide receivers as well as six drops out of 11 incompletions, that didn't happen, which spawned criticisms about the offense.

The Browns have a somewhat unorthodox approach to offense, taking what the defense gives them while many teams will force targets to their stars. Beyond the fact that no one on the Browns, save maybe David Njoku, is playing like a star, the Browns seek efficiency and better production rather than just forcing the ball to certain players.

When those players don't execute, it can lead to this type of frustration and complains about not feeding a certain player.

I make some comparisons between the Browns and the Kansas City Chiefs, both of who are 4-4 and disappointing this season. And both are poor on offense. I think both teams are pressing too much, which is leading to some of the feelings that they aren't having fun. Everyone wants to be a hero to try to break out of the funk when things go awry and it's causing more problems for both teams.

In light of the structure of the Browns offense and the potential for moving on from Beckham, we discuss what the offense should look like.

It's a long episode with a ton jam packed in there.

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL referee appears to make contact with Bears player to justify taunting penalty

Complaining that the referees are taking an NFL game into their own hands and deciding the outcome is overdone and usually a bit dramatic. But on Monday Night, one NFL referee appeared to quite literally insert himself into the action to justify a taunting penalty at a critical moment in the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Kansas City Chiefs
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield sends message to Odell Beckham following release

There don’t appear to be any hard feelings between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., at least on Mayfield’s end. Mayfield called Beckham a “good friend” and wished the wide receiver well following Sunday’s win over Cincinnati. That game marked the Cleveland Browns’ first game since Beckham’s upcoming release was confirmed.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams. Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Referees For Missed Penalty

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy believes the league’s officials missed a blatant penalty in the Browns vs. Steelers game on Sunday. Pittsburgh topped Cleveland, 15-10, on Sunday afternoon. The Browns are now in last place in the AFC North division after entering the year with Super Bowl expectations.
NFL
K945

Odell Beckham Jr. to the New Orleans Saints?

For those unaware, one of the most high-profile NFL players is now available. Will New Orleans land OBJ?. The situation between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns seemingly came out of no where. Granted, stats-wise, OBJ has looked like a shell of his former self during his time in Cleveland. Still, a lot of his poor-production is due to his inability to stay on the field. Beckham has been sidelined continuously throughout his run with the Browns due to injuries, and that certainly has effected how his performance is being perceived. Still, even without the statistical dominance that we've came to expect from OBJ, there's still no denying that even in 2021, he is a prolific player and an undeniable playmaker.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Steelers make decision on punt returner Ray-Ray McCloud after fumble

Despite losing the ball on a punt return at a crucial point of Monday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears, Ray-Ray McCloud will remain the Steelers’ punt returner, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. In a back-and-forth game, the Steelers held a 23-13 lead in the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ Chris Boswell’s hilarious reaction to brutal hit that knocked him out of Browns game

What looked like a busted play from the beginning got about as bad as it could get on Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as they attempted a fake field goal pass for kicker Chris Boswell, in which he got absolutely decked by a Cleveland Browns lineman. It was a scary hit that kept Boswell on the ground for quite some time, but he appears to be okay and even a bit humorous about the whole situation.
NFL
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
326
Followers
617
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy