No. 3 Michigan State fell from the ranks of the unbeaten Saturday, losing 40-29 at Purdue in a result that shakes up the Big Ten title race and the College Football Playoff Rankings heading into the second release from the CFP Selection Committee. In pulling off the upset, the Boilermakers defeated an opponent ranked among the top five in the AP Top 25 for the 17th time as an unranked team, the most in FBS history.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO