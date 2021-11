DAN MULLEN – Dan Mullen’s seat has never been hotter as his Gators are off to just a 4-3 start with his defensive failing versus a LSU team that seemed to be on the ropes. At Florida, Mullen is just 1-2 head-to-head against Kirby Smart and is bringing in his unranked Gators to face the No. 1 team in the country on Saturday. With the way Georgia has out recruited Florida in the 2022 cycle so far, the gap between these two teams could widen in the next few years. Mullen needs to find a way to inspire his team. If they fall to .500 on the season with a blowout loss to Georgia, folks in Gainesville might run with some #FireMullen tweets.

