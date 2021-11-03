CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

WATCH: Mike Boynton Emotionally Rips NCAA Following Postseason Ban

By Pete Mundo
heartlandcollegesports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday morning, the NCAA denied Oklahoma State’s appeal of NCAA sanctions. This decision steams back to former assistant coach Lamont Evans’ involvement in a bribery scandal, where he would link top players to managers and financial advisers in exchange for bribes. In June of 2020, the Cowboys were his with...

www.heartlandcollegesports.com

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

NCAA rejects Oklahoma State’s appeal, men’s basketball banned from 2022 postseason

STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, 11/3/21, 11:35 p.m.: President Kayse Shrum has issued a statement. “I am very disappointed by the NCAA Division 1 Infractions Appeals Committee’s decision to uphold a one-year ban on the postseason competition for our men’s basketball team this upcoming season. From the briefings I received on this matter when I became president of Oklahoma State, the ban was excessive and did not align with the facts. We were right to appeal and thought we would receive fair consideration. The NCAA’s inconsistent standards and applications of penalties are a reflection of a broken system. Our one-year postseason ban is excessive, especially considering our coaches and players were never involved with the rogue assistant coach who acted alone in violating the rules, as the evidence showed. Our appeal was about seeking a fair outcome from the NCAA and supporting our innocent coaches and players, who sadly will now pay the price.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pistolsfiringblog.com

Social Media Reacts as NCAA Upholds Postseason Ban for OSU Hoops

The NCAA on Wednesday announced that it is upholding its postseason ban for the OSU men’s basketball program and applying it in the 2021-22 season … much to the dismay of the Cowboy faithful. As the news rolled in, support both from fans and from media came in for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oklahoma State Athletics

Oklahoma State's Weiberg, Boynton Discuss NCAA Penalties

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg and men's basketball head coach Mike Boynton met with reporters to discuss the NCAA ruling on OSU basketball penalties. The transcript:. Oklahoma State Athletic Director Chad Weiberg. Opening Statement:. "I am profoundly disappointed, dismayed and disgusted by the NCAA's decision after a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pistolsfiringblog.com

Mike Boynton Name-drops NCAA Officials to Hold Them Accountable for NCAA Decision

STILLWATER — Stan Wilcox is a name that not a lot of college sports fans are familiar with, but Mike Boynton wants the public to know about him. Boynton dropped the names of a handful of NCAA officials Wednesday in a media appearance responding to the program’s postseason ban that was upheld for 2022 in hoping to hold them accountable for what many view as an unjust ruling.
STILLWATER, OK
Stillwater News-Press

‘Disappointed, dismayed and disgusted’: Boynton, Weiberg react to NCAA’s denial of OSU’s appeal, confirmation of postseason ban

Mike Boynton’s voice began to break as he sat next to athletic director Chad Weiberg and reacted to the NCAA’s decision. While Boynton continued to speak into the microphone, tears filled his eyes, reflecting his raw emotions after college basketball’s governing body ripped a postseason dream away from his Oklahoma State men’s basketball team.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton shares thoughts on NCAA rejecting appeal

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State men's basketball head coach Mike Boynton attempted to hold back tears during a press conference Wednesday morning after the NCAA announced its decision to reject the appeal and uphold penalties for the Cowboys' program as a result of the 2017 FBI probe into corruption of college basketball.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma State basketball postseason ban: Mike Boynton, school officials blast NCAA for upholding decision

Oklahoma State men's basketball will be ineligible for the 2022 postseason play after the NCAA denied the program's appeal on penalties levied against Oklahoma State for violations stemming from the 2017 FBI probe into corruption within college basketball. Cowboys head coach Mike Boynton and other school officials in Stillwater, however, did not mince their words Wednesday with speaking with reporters on the decision by the NCAA.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pistolsfiringblog.com

Why Mike Boynton Printed Out a James Madison Article to Share in a Postgame Presser

STILLWATER — About six minutes into his postgame news conference Friday night, Mike Boynton showed reporters a piece of paper he had printed out. Boynton’s Oklahoma State basketball team had just beaten Central Oklahoma 76-68 in exhibition play, but the bigger story of the night was the fallout following the NCAA’s decision to uphold the program’s postseason ban. The paper Boynton brought was an article from the Richmond Times-Dispatch about how James Madison University athletic teams would be ineligible to compete for Colonial Athletic Association championships if JMU accepted an invitation to another conference.
OKLAHOMA STATE
