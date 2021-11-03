WATCH: Mike Boynton Emotionally Rips NCAA Following Postseason Ban

STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, 11/3/21, 11:35 p.m.: President Kayse Shrum has issued a statement. “I am very disappointed by the NCAA Division 1 Infractions Appeals Committee’s decision to uphold a one-year ban on the postseason competition for our men’s basketball team this upcoming season. From the briefings I received on this matter when I became president of Oklahoma State, the ban was excessive and did not align with the facts. We were right to appeal and thought we would receive fair consideration. The NCAA’s inconsistent standards and applications of penalties are a reflection of a broken system. Our one-year postseason ban is excessive, especially considering our coaches and players were never involved with the rogue assistant coach who acted alone in violating the rules, as the evidence showed. Our appeal was about seeking a fair outcome from the NCAA and supporting our innocent coaches and players, who sadly will now pay the price.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO