NFL

Giants injury report: Saquon Barkley, seven others miss practice

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The New York Giants returned to the practice field in East Rutherford on Wednesday but did so without 10 players.

Three of those players — running back Saquon Barkley, guard Matt Skura and safety Xavier McKinney — missed practice due to COVID-19 protocols. All three tested positive for the virus and are awaiting long-testing results.

They join running backs coach Burton Burns, who also tested positive and will miss Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Barkley, Skura and McKinney, if fully vaccinated (Barkley is), will need to test negative twice over a 24-hour span and show no symptoms in order to be able to play on Sunday.

The Giants’ full Wednesday injury report can be found below (projected due to practice being a walkthrough):

Did not participate: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle/COVID protocol), LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle), DB Nate Ebner (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), FS Xavier McKinney (COVID protocol), WR Dante Pettis (shoulder), WR Sterling Shepard (quad), OL Matt Skura (COVID protocol)

Limited participant: TE Kaden Smith (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (thumb)

Full participant: N/A

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

