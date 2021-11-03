CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Ed Orgeron dishes on his locker room comments after Alabama win in 2019

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSvHW_0clZMsn900

On Wednesday morning LSU head coach Ed Orgeron took part in the weekly coaches conference call with the rest of the SEC. One topic brought up this week was his post-game video from the 2019 game.

A video of the post-game locker room speech was leaked to social media, Orgeron didn’t regret that the speech took place. His regret was that it was made public.

“Well you know that was something that was made in the privacy of a locker room,” Orgeron said. “I wish it wouldn’t have gotten out. I meant no disrespect to anybody at Alabama so I just wish that wouldn’t have gotten out. That wasn’t supposed to get out and it wasn’t intended to.”

Inside a locker room, many things are said as a way to pump up the team, get them energized. It isn’t always something that needs to be made public domain. However, the video is out there, and given that this is the first trip to Tuscaloosa since that day, it could be viewed as bulletin board material.

Not that the Alabama Crimson Tide needs any more motivation than they already have, Nick Saban will have his guys ready to play when the game kicks off from Bryant Denny Stadium.

Let’s just hope that another Orgeron comment rings true. “We’re coming and we’re not backing down.”

FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
FanBuzz

5 LSU Coaching Candidates to Replace Ed Orgeron (Plus 5 Who Shouldn’t Be Considered)

The Ed Orgeron era at LSU is over 643 days after winning a national championship. A new coach will head the Tigers in 2022. That’s college football for you. Orgeron will always be remembered for catching lighting in a bottle in 2019. His smartest move was bringing in wiz kid Joe Brady as his passing game coordinator. Brady’s scheme saw quarterback Joe Burrow produce one of the best seasons in college football history and a Heisman Trophy to go along with it. Throwing to future NFL stud wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase certainly didn’t hurt. Neither did having running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the backfield. It was the perfect system for the perfect players at the perfect time.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ed Orgeron comments on Myles Brennan entering NCAA transfer portal

Myles Brennan has been dealing with injuries the past couple of years and now finds himself behind Max Johnson on the LSU QB depth chart. On Monday, he decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal, and it seems he has the support of his now-former coach. On Monday afternoon, Ed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
news-shield.com

LSU owes Ed Orgeron $16.9 million — but his staff has buyouts, too

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU could owe up to an estimated $8.489 million to its assistant football coaches if it chooses to overhaul its staff in December, when head coach Ed Orgeron reaches the end of his termination agreement and a new head coach comes aboard. Offensive coordinator Jake Peetz...
NFL
Scarlet Nation

Orgeron says 'no disrespect' but Alabama remembers his post-game remarks

They say elephants never forget. Don’t expect Alabama players to either. It’s been two years since LSU beat Alabama 46-41 inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The sting of that defeat still lingers for a few Crimson Tide players. So does the resentment toward Tigers players and coaches for their antics following the final whistle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Ed Orgeron said Monday of LSU-Alabama week

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke with the media on Monday ahead of LSU-Alabama, sharing his thoughts on the Crimson Tide, updating injuries and more. Here's everything Orgeron had to say at his weekly press luncheon. Opening statement: "Spent a lot of time healing up. We had two really good...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tdalabamamag.com

Remembering the time Ed Orgeron brought his team to middle of Bryant-Denny Stadium and declared it as “our house”

Alabama football is prepared to reclaim its home this week. Two years ago, the Crimson Tide loss to Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Despite an ankle injury to Tua Tagovailoa, he and Joe Burrow gave college football an instant classic. Both teams battled, but the Tigers emerged with a 46-41 victory in Tuscaloosa. After the matchup, Coach Orgeron decided to have some extracurricular fun in the middle of BDS. He had the team break down its celebration at midfield, declaring the venue as “our house from now on.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

LSU coach Ed Orgeron threw his coaches under the bus: 'We're too predictable'

Ed Orgeron is certainly going out with remarkable candor in his final weeks as LSU head coach. On Monday, Orgeron sounded off on how he and his coaching staff had evaluated the Tigers during the team’s bye week. Orgeron responded to the fairly basic question by throwing his staff under the bus, essentially saying both the offense and defense were too predictable and struggled to make adjustments.
COLLEGE SPORTS
footballscoop.com

Video: Ed Orgeron shares critical comments of LSU coordinators

No true fan of college football will ever forget the special season LSU had in 2019 under Ed Orgeron with Steve Ensminger and Joe Brady's instrumental touch on the offense that made it one of the best offenses in college football history, and Dave Aranda calling the shots on a defense loaded with playmakers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
