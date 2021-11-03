WATCH: What is going wrong with the Boston Celtics this season?

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

What is wrong with the Boston Celtics?

Where will they end up in a tougher Eastern Conference race if they keep playing like this, and do they even care about winning? Do All-Star forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum work together? Does veteran point guard Marcus Smart fit with these two? And what should we be making out of his postgame comments Monday night?

These are the sorts of questions dominating the Celtics’ news cycle and very far from the sort of conversations fans had hoped to be having at the start of a new season with new players and a new head coach.

They are also the questions being asked on a new episode of the eponymous CLNS Media “Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman” podcast, where the duo of analysts are joined by WEEI sports radio legend Gary Tanguay to talk about the state of the team.

Watch the clip embedded above to hear their takes on all of these questions and more on the state of the 2021-22 NBA season so far.

