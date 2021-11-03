CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: What is going wrong with the Boston Celtics this season?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IeiLQ_0clZMkyZ00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

What is wrong with the Boston Celtics?

Where will they end up in a tougher Eastern Conference race if they keep playing like this, and do they even care about winning? Do All-Star forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum work together? Does veteran point guard Marcus Smart fit with these two? And what should we be making out of his postgame comments Monday night?

These are the sorts of questions dominating the Celtics’ news cycle and very far from the sort of conversations fans had hoped to be having at the start of a new season with new players and a new head coach.

They are also the questions being asked on a new episode of the eponymous CLNS Media “Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman” podcast, where the duo of analysts are joined by WEEI sports radio legend Gary Tanguay to talk about the state of the team.

Watch the clip embedded above to hear their takes on all of these questions and more on the state of the 2021-22 NBA season so far.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Here's what 76ers want in any Ben Simmons trade with Celtics, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to find a trade partner for star point guard Ben Simmons. Simmons has not played in a game for the Sixers over the first few weeks of the season. It's clear he doesn't want to play for Philly anymore, but so far the team has dug in and shown no willingness to take just any deal.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday Ben Simmons Trade Rumor

Ben Simmons has yet to suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers this season. It’s unclear if the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick will play for the Eastern Conference franchise again. Monday morning, The Athletic NBA insider Shams Charania provided the latest on the situation with Simmons. “Ben Simmons...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Miami Heat (6-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (3-5) on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at FTX Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics interested in Sixers’ Ben Simmons trade, but there’s a major roadblock

The Boston Celtics have engaged in trade talks for Sixers’ point guard Ben Simmons, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Though there has been interest and conversation, no serious trade negotiations have taken place at this point. If the deal were to go through, however, the Philadelphia Sixers would like to see rising star Jaylen Brown be in the deal. An All-Star last season, Brown has continued to display his valuable skillset this season, averaging 25.6 points per game along with 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists a night. Since his rookie year in 2016, the forward has shown improvements and new facets to his game perennially.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Bob Ryan
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Marcus Smart
CBS Boston

Celtics Have Discussed Ben Simmons Trade, 76ers Want Jaylen Brown, According To Report

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have engaged in some trade discussions regarding Ben Simmons, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 76ers, per the report, would demand Jaylen Brown as part of any trade. That’s likely why Charania reported these talks have had “no traction as of yet.” Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 draft, hasn’t played for the Sixers this season, taking $360,000 fines from the team for every game missed. In his career, he’s averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. He’s a three-time All-Star, a two-time NBA All-Defensive Player, and he made the All-NBA Third Team in 2020. Brown, who was selected by the Celtics two picks after Simmons went to Philly, is coming off his first season as an All-Star. He’s averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season. Though Brown and the Celtics are working through some clear chemistry issues in the first year with Ime Udoka as head coach and Brad Stevens as the president of basketball operations, trading him away is likely considered too big of a price to pay for a player desperate to get out of Philly.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: What changes can be made to the Cs forward rotation?

The Boston Celtics have bounced back after their 0-2 start, running the Rockets and Hornets off their homecourts to knot their record at two wins and losses apiece. Jayson Tatum is rounding into MVP form, Jaylen Brown has improved yet again, Robert Williams looks worth every penny of his extension, and Dennis Schroder is starting to look like the bargain the Cs got him for.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Making Out#The Boston Celtics#Eastern Conference#Clns Media#Weei Sports#Celtics Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics

The Washington Wizards (3-1) play against the Boston Celtics (3-3) at TD Garden. Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 27, 2021. Washington Wizards 116, Boston Celtics 107 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Rob Perez @WorldWideWob. Radio Roulette hotline is LIVE, presented by @UnderdogFantasy. Lakers/Nets/Celtics/Clippers in shambles. Westbrook...
NBA
985thesportshub.com

Mazz: Is it possible the Celtics have the wrong coach, the wrong mix, the wrong everything?

Let’s start with this obvious point: It’s early. Things can change. Crisis often leads to growth. But is it possible that new Celtics coach Ime Udoka is in over his head?. The Celtics are a sh**show, folks. But we can’t use that term. So for the sake of propriety, let’s call it a fecal festival. Now the possessors of a 2-5 record, the Celtics blew a 19-point, third-quarter lead last night and spiraled to a 128-114 defeat in which they looked clueless, demoralized, desperate. Boston was outscored in the final quarter, 39-11, and outrebounded, 16-3. The Bulls shot 13-of-16 in the final 12 minutes. Of the three misses, the Celtics rebounded none of them.
NBA
Yardbarker

The Boston Celtics Have Released Their New Uniforms

The Celtics come into the season after a dissapointing first round exit in the playoffs last season. In 2020, they were just a few games away from reaching the NBA Finals having made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals led by their two All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Lack of focus and effort is a big inconsistency

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and veteran big man Al Horford expressed that the lack of effort and focus from their team as a whole was the most frustrating part of losing to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Udoka went on to say that he could see the lack of enthusiasm during the team’s morning practice and even told his team that they were going to lose to the Wizards.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCVB

NBA, Nike unveil Boston Celtics' new City Edition uniforms for 2021-22 season

BOSTON — The NBA and Nike have unveiled the 2021-22 City Edition uniforms for all 30 teams, including the Boston Celtics. The C's new City Edition threads pay homage to the team's legacy and the iconic moments that have defined the franchise's 75-year history. The uniform top itself features elements...
NBA
ESPN

Boston Celtics to host Chicago Bulls Monday

Chicago Bulls (5-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (2-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Chicago Bulls. Boston went 20-22 in Eastern Conference action and 21-15 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Celtics averaged 112.7 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.4% from deep last season.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Is there cause for concern for Marcus Smart?

The Boston Celtics fell on their home floor for the second time this season, losing to the Washington Wizards in a game they never seemed to have a handle on. The Cs were a second behind the Wizards from the jump, which put them in a hole their spurts of high-level minutes couldn’t surmount.
NBA
ESPN

Orlando Magic to host Boston Celtics Wednesday

Boston Celtics (2-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (2-6, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Boston Celtics. Orlando finished 13-29 in Eastern Conference action and 11-25 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Magic allowed opponents to score 113.3 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Perhaps there are unsurfaced issues in the locker room

On second thought, perhaps there are some deep issues that are plaguing the Boston Celtics. Earlier this week, I downplayed the Boston Celtics‘ early-season struggles. But after another disappointing loss and some interesting and thought-provoking postgame comments, I think it’s time that we give the idea that perhaps there are some underlying issues plaguing the Celtics a second thought.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
89K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy