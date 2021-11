This business of being the No. 1 ranked team in the country is nothing to be nervous about. It is where you want to be, so embrace it and deal with it. When he arrived as the Bulldogs' head coach, Kirby Smart didn’t make any bold predictions or lay out a time table for elite rankings and national championships. He is too smart for that, but he immediately set about developing a program, that starting in the spring each year, aspires to reach the ultimate status of No. 1 by the conclusion of the first fortnight of the New Year.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO