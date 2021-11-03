CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETERNALS Spoilers - How The Post-Credit Scenes Set Up The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Ambitious Future

By HamiltonParker
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEternals fan screenings begin today, while Thursday evening previews are a little over 24 hours away. That means spoilers will soon be everywhere, and while we're going to have plenty of commentary for you over the next few days, we're kicking things off by taking a closer look at the post-credit...

www.comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Hulk Series Gets Trailer, Releases THIS Month

While fans anxiously await the arrival of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk series, another new outing for the Green Avenger comes in the form of Marvel Comics’ follow-up to IMMORTAL HULK. Following a trailer release, the new series is set to “reinvent the Hulk”. Dr. Bruce Banner AKA Hulk first appeared in...
TV SERIES
TIME

How the Eternals Fit Into the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, as this month sees the release of Eternals , the 26th entry in the massive franchise, directed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao . As with the previous MCU movie, September’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , Eternals focuses on heroes who haven’t been a part of the film universe until now, and as such, casual moviegoers might not know who the titular Eternals are. (Heck, the average comics reader might not be super familiar with them.)
MOVIES
geekculture.co

Marvel Springs Two Eternals Post Credit Scenes, Raises Fans’ Hope For More

Just like every other Marvel movie that came before it, Marvel Studios’ Eternals has post-credits scenes that you HAVE to watch if you’d like to know what’s next for our heroes. With not one, but two post-credit scenes, fans can expect to be heavily teased for future Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies.
MOVIES
Deadline

Despite Global Box Office Glory & $71M Domestic Debut, Why ‘Eternals’ Is A Wake-Up Call For MCU; Sizing Up ‘Red Notice’ Box Office

Sunday AM: Disney was able to keep Eternals intact throughout the weekend hitting a $71M opening amid mediocre audience exits, and the worst reviews of all-time for an MCU title. But know that when this film first landed on tracking four weeks ago, many had it in the $80M-$85M three-day range. Of those attending in the U.S., 46% told Screen Engine/Comscore’s PostTrak that they went to Eternals because it’s part of a franchise they love, while 44% said the genre/type of movie, 32% the storyline and 28% because of the ensemble cast. All in worldwide, Eternals counts $161.7M. That’s the 2nd best opening for a...
MOVIES
B100

‘Eternals’ Post-Credits Scenes: What They Mean For Marvel Phase Four

The following post contains spoilers for Eternals. (Duh.) Love or hate Eternals, there’s no denying the movie looks like it will have huge ramifications for the rest of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features not one but two very significant post-credits scenes, each introducing new characters and new elements of the MCU mythos, and each leaving some very large cliffhangers dangling for future movies or shows to pick up down the line.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals: Mystery Voice in Post-Credit Scene is Actually a Major MCU Character

Marvel's Eternals is now out in theaters and even if you haven't yet seen the film, you've probably heard the roaring buzz about the film's game-changing mid and post-credits scenes. (Warning: Major Spoilers for Eternals Follow in this article!) The Eternals mid-credits generated a lot of early buzz with its reveal that popstar Harry Styles has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Starfox, the brother of Thanos (with comedian Patton Oswalt as the teleporting Pip the Troll). The end-credits scene set up Dane Whitman's (Game of Thrones' Kit Harington) transformation into Marvel's Black Knight - but that's not all it did!
MOVIES
wmleader.com

Eternals: Forget Harry Styles’ Eros, Marvel Film’s Post-Credit Scene Hides A Secret Superhero Cameo That You Definitely Missed! (SPOILER ALERT)

Before we go ahead, this article deals with some major SPOILERS from Marvel’s new release Eternals. So if you are planning to see Chloe Zhao’s upcoming movie and want to avoid major revelations, kindly do not read ahead. Just like avoiding the Wiki page of the movie. Eternals brings a new set of superheroes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the titular Eternals team who are super-powered celestial beings in hibernation on Earth for centuries. The primary team consists of Ikaris (Richard Madden), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Sersi (Gemma Chan), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Druig (Barry Keoghan), Gilgamesh (Don Lee) and Ajak (Salma Hayek). Eternals Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax and Post-Credits Scenes to Chloe Zhao’s Marvel Film and How the Surprise Cameo Sets up The Sequel.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ETERNALS Director Chloé Zhao Reveals Massive Secret Cameo From Huge New Phase 4 Character - SPOILERS

Who could have guessed Eternals would introduce Blade? If you've seen the movie already, you're probably wondering what the heck we're talking about, but that voice in the post-credits scene does indeed belong to the Daywalker. When Dane Whitman goes to pick up the Ebony Blade, he's stopped when a mysterious character off-camera asks, "Sure you're ready for that, Mr. Whitman?"
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ETERNALS Opens To A Marvellous $9.5 Million From Thursday Evening Screenings

According to Variety, Eternals debuted to a mighty $9.5 million from Thursday previews. To put that figure in context, that's the third-best result for this COVID era behind Black Widow ($13.2 million) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($11.6 million). This also puts the latest Marvel Studios movie ahead of Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings ($8.8 million).
MOVIES
The Independent

Eternals credits scene: Marvel fans react to ‘perfect’ arrival of [spoiler] in new film

Marvel’s Eternals has been released – and viewers are being left stunned by the arrival of a very famous new cast member.The new film, which is directed by Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao, stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan as a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years.Also featured in the cast are Lauren Ridloff, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry and Kit Harington.As is the case with every Marvel film to date, there are two scenes tucked away within and after the credits that give fans a...
MOVIES
Distractify

Was That [SPOILER]'s Voice in the Second Post-Credits Scene of 'Eternals'?

At the end of the actual movie, Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) and Sersi (Gemma Chan) enjoy a stroll through London. However, Sersi, along with Phastos and Kingo, are quickly whisked off Earth by Arishem the Judge. After betraying the Celestials and preventing the birth of Tiamut, Arishem tells the trio he is going to examine their memories and judge for himself if they were right to save Earth.
MOVIES
Vulture

Eternals’ Second Post-Credits Scene, Explained: What’s With the Sword?

As an Eternals post-credits scene suggests, Kit Harington is once again going to play a tormented medieval man in a black outfit. Dane Whitman, his character in the Chloe Zhao-helmed Marvel epic, lurks mostly in the background as one of two love interests for Sersi (Gemma Chan). He’s an ordinary human in contrast with her ex, the seemingly perfect, superpowered Ikaris (played by Harington’s former Game of Thrones co-star Richard Madden, extremely tongue-in-cheek casting). But we find out at the end that there’s more to the sweet-natured professor than we thought. Let’s break down that baffling second post-credit scene.
COMICS

