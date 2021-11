Homes prepping for visitors this Halloween have a new option to consider for little ghouls and goblins. Pumpkins in non-traditional hues are beginning to pop up at homes throughout the country as a way to tell trick-or-treaters that "...you have non-food treats available, such as glow sticks or small toys," according to the Teal Pumpkin Project. This allows children with allergies or other conditions to participate in the festivities safely.

