I Dream He Talks To Me

WTVF
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger Allison Moorer shared her deeply personal story of her...

www.newschannel5.com

WTVF

What Sounds Fun to You?

Podcaster and bestselling author Annie F. Downs talked about her new children’s book called "What Sounds Fun To You?", which is available wherever you buy books. Annie also hosts a successful podcast titled “That Sounds Fun”. Find out more on her blog, www.anniefdowns.com and on all the social channels @anniefdowns.
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
Allison Moorer
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
Essence

Update: Rep Denies That Christopher Williams Is In A Coma After Al B. Sure! Reveals Status On Social Media

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Update: A statement given via Christopher Williams’ Instagram account clarifies that despite Al B. Sure!’s call for prayers and support, the singer is actually not in a coma, however is resting and in stable condition. No further clarification on his medical status or the circumstances leading to him needing medical care is given.
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown: I'm SOOOOOO Happy Without Kody, Y'all!

Christine Brown is officially on the market. The veteran Sister Wives star surprised a host of followers one week ago when she announced she was leaving her spiritual husband after well more than two decades as a polygamous spouse. We know she was unhappy. But we still didn't know Brown...
The Independent

Will Smith paid his father’s child-support debts

Will Smith has revealed that he paid his father’s child support bill to cover money that was meant to contribute towards his upbringing.In his new memoir, Will, the Independence Day actor details his parents’ separation and eventual divorce. When the divorce was finalised, Smith’s father was served with a $140,000 (£103,000) bill for backdated child support.By the time their divorce was finalised, Smith was already an adult and a successful actor and rapper and explained why he paid the sum that his father couldn’t afford: “Daddio didn’t have $140,000 (£103,000), and Mom-Mom was unwilling to make any concession whatsoever....
TMZ.com

'The Young and the Restless' Star Jerry Douglas Dead at 88

Soap actor Jerry Douglas, famous for his decades of work in "The Young and the Restless," has died ... TMZ has learned. Jerry died Tuesday after a brief illness ... according to his family. JD logged nearly 900 episodes on 'Young & Restless' dating back decades ... he was the...
buzzfeednews.com

Will Smith Opened Up About The Moment His “Heart Shattered” When Jaden Smith Asked To Be Legally Emancipated At 15 Years Old After Blaming Him For The "Abysmal Failure" Of Their Movie "After Earth"

Will Smith is reflecting on the moment that his son Jaden Smith — who is now known mononymously as Jaden — asked to be legally separated from his parents following the failure of their collaborative movie, After Earth. If you didn’t know, Will and Jaden costarred in the 2013 postapocalyptic...
HollywoodLife

Leah Messer’s Daughter Aleeah, 11, Towers Over Her In Sweet Family Photo

Leah Messer shared a new family photo with her daughters — and Aleeah towers over her now. See the sweet snapshot. Leah Messer’s daughter Aleeah, 11, is so much taller than her in a new family photo. The 29-year-old star of Teen Mom 2 shared a snapshot of her with her girls, including Aliannah, 11, and Adalynn, 8, at a baby shower on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 8. The Messer girls all coordinate in autumnal brown ensembles, with Aleeah towering several inches above her mother.
Hello Magazine

This Morning viewers left emotional following heartbreaking story

Viewers of the ITV daytime show This Morning were left emotional after blind beauty blogger Lucy Edwards shared her heartbreaking story about losing her sight at the age of 17. Lucy joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Tuesday morning to talk about the rare disease that led to her...
TVShowsAce

Elizabeth Johnston Gets Cryptic: Did She Leave Boyfriend Brice?

Elizabeth Johnston of 7 Little Johnstons posted a pretty cryptic message on her Instagram Stories yesterday. The cryptic message was short, sweet, and to the point. It was also a bit dark and ominous as it really revealed little information on what she was actually talking about. What was the cryptic message Elizabeth Johnston posted on her Instagram Stories? And, what did fans think she meant by it? Keep reading, we’ve got the scoop and a screenshot of this mysterious message.
HollywoodLife

John Lennon’s Kids: Meet The Late Music Icon’s 2 Sons

John Lennon has two sons, including look-alike Sean with Yoko Ono. Learn more about the late musician’s accomplished children here. John Lennon’s death in December 1980 sent shockwaves across the world. The singer-songwriter and peace activist, formerly a co-leader and guitarist for the famed English rock band The Beatles, was gunned down by crazed fan Mark David Chapman, who still remains incarcerated until this day. While he died that winter day years ago at the age of 40, his legacy continues to live on through the artists he has influenced and, of course, his family.
