CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Metro Detroit Native, Journalist Danny Fenster Denied Bail, Hit With New Charge In Myanmar

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 7 days ago

(CNN) – American journalist Danny Fenster, who has been detained in Myanmar for five months, was denied bail and hit with a new charge Wednesday following a hearing inside Yangon’s Insein Prison.

Fenster, 37, has now spent 163 days detained in Myanmar, where his family has had little contact with him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w7Cqb_0clZK4yA00
Danny Fenster | Credit: CNN

The additional charge -— the third leveled against him — is under Section 13(1) of Myanmar’s immigration act, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung told CNN Business. It makes it a crime to enter the country illegally, overstay a visa or permit, or violate the conditions of a stay. It is unclear why he has been charged with the new offense.

Fenster’s lawyer said hearings in his case will now take place daily.

It comes as the visit of former US ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson to Myanmar this week raised hopes that Fenster’s release could be secured.

Richardson met junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyidaw on Tuesday. The trip was described by his staff as a personal humanitarian mission to discuss delivery of Covid-19 vaccines, medical supplies, and other public health needs, but the veteran negotiator has spent decades trying to free Americans from prison abroad, particularly in North Korea.

Images of Richardson’s meeting emblazoned the front pages of Myanmar’s state media on Wednesday and broadcast on the military-run channel Myawaddy.

Why is Danny Fenster detained in Myanmar?

Fenster was stopped at Yangon International Airport as he tried to board a flight out of the country on May 24. A US citizen from Detroit, Michigan, Fenster was due to fly back to his home and surprise his parents. He was working in Myanmar’s largest city Yangon as managing editor of independent news outlet Frontier Myanmar.

He is one of about 100 journalists detained since the military seized power on a February 1 coup. Despite a mass prisoner release two weeks ago, 31 media workers remain behind bars, Reporting ASEAN has documented.

It is unclear why Fenster was arrested and there are scant details of his case. Trials and hearings are conducted not in civilian courts, but military-run courts held inside the prison walls. Members of the public, reporters and embassy officials are barred from proceedings.

Fenster was first charged with incitement under section 505a of Myanmar’s penal code, which makes it a crime to publish or circulate comments that “cause fear” or spread “false news.” It carries a potential three-year prison term.

Then last month, the military junta added an additional charge of violating Section 17(1) of the Unlawful Associations Act.

The act makes it a crime to contact, be a member of, or assist groups that have been declared illegal. Since the coup, the military junta has labeled as terrorist groups several entities that oppose them, including the Civil Disobedience Movement, the National Unity Government (NUG) -— made up of ousted lawmakers and which considers itself the legitimate government of Myanmar — and People’s Defense Forces that have taken up arms against the military.

The colonial-era law has long been used to target journalists, activists and ethnic minorities fighting for greater rights and autonomy in a bid to silence them. No reason has been given as to why Fenster has been charged under this law.

Answering a question from a VOA Burmese reporter in September, military spokesperson Zaw Min Tun said “Fenster did more than just what a journalist does.”

“As for journalists, if they do only journalist’s work, there is no reason to arrest them,” Zaw Min Tun reportedly said. “We have to detain him under the present circumstance for the time being.”

CNN has reached out to Myanmar’s military for comment.

Campaign to free US citizen

Life in post-coup Myanmar has become near impossible for media workers, with many forced into exile abroad or fleeing to rebel-controled areas in the jungles.

The junta has also attempted to silence the country’s media by revoking independent publishing and broadcast licenses, raiding newspaper offices and targeting journalists for arrest. Despite the dangerous conditions, many of Myanmar’s journalists and media outlets continue to report, often from safehouses or from outside the country.

Fenster’s family is tirelessly campaigning for his release. They are calling on the Biden Administration and US Department of State to secure his release and return to the US.

In September, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US remains “deeply concerned” about Fenster’s continued detention.

“Journalism is not a crime. The detention of Danny Fenster and other journalists constitutes an unacceptable attack on freedom of expression in Burma,” he said, using another name for Myanmar. “We continue to press Burma’s military regime to release Danny immediately. We will do so until he safely returns home to his family.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNBC

U.S. journalist held in Myanmar charged with terrorism and sedition, lawyer says

An American journalist detained in military-ruled Myanmar accused of incitement is facing new charges of sedition and terrorism, his lawyer said on Wednesday. Danny Fenster, 37, who was managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, a top independent news site, was detained at Yangon's international airport in May as he attempted to take a flight out of the country.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US ex-diplomat defends private mission to troubled Myanmar

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson acknowledges criticism of his humanitarian visit to Myanmar last week, but says he feels his trip was constructive.Richardson, also a former governor of New Mexico, is the most high-profile American to visit the Southeast Asian nation since its military seized power in February from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi He traveled there last week with three colleagues, his office said, to discuss delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, medical supplies and other public health needs.The U.S. government, along with a number of other Western nations, shuns Myanmar's military-installed government...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Richardson
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Government#Us State Department#Military Junta#Metro Detroit Native#Cnn Business#Naypyidaw#Americans#Channel Myawaddy
AFP

US slaps sanctions on Cambodians over naval base

The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on two Cambodian officials over a US-funded naval base that is increasingly being renovated for use by China, alleging corruption. The Treasury Department said it was freezing any US assets and criminalizing transactions with senior defense ministry official Chau Phirun and naval commander Tea Vinh over the Ream Naval Base. The two and other Cambodian officials allegedly conspired to inflate costs at the base on the Gulf of Thailand and take the proceeds, the Treasury Department said. "The United States will not stand by while corrupt officials personally benefit at the expense of the Cambodian people," Andrea Gacki, who is in charge of sanctions at the Treasury Department, said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China urges U.S. to stop official interaction with Taiwan

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a visit to Taiwan by a U.S. congressional delegation violates the One China policy, and that the United States must immediately stop all forms of official interaction with Taiwan. It is a dangerous game to collude with pro-independence...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

US calls on China to release Wuhan journalist who investigated Covid response

The US government expressed its concerns about the deteriorating health condition of detained Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan and urged Beijing to release her.Ms Zhang was sentenced to four years in prison for her on-ground reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.“We have repeatedly expressed our serious concerns about the arbitrary nature of her detention and her mistreatment during it. We reiterate our call to the PRC [ People’s Republic of China] for her immediate and unconditional release,” US state department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday.She has been on an intermittent hunger strike since her detention in May...
U.S. POLITICS
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy