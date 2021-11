JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Did the Jags bomb on this past draft? Hardly anybody they drafted except rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is even seeing the field. The only other one is cornerback Tyson Campbell, and he is getting torched left and right. Some teams seem to stay bad forever. Jags feel like they are doomed to be bottom feeders forever. They changed the whole regime in the offseason and we look just as bad as last year, if not worse. I hope Jaguars Owner Shad Khan's tolerance is much less than it has been traditionally because this regime already looks like one on the way out. Has a coach and his staff ever been fired after one year?

