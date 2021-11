Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HashiCorp, Inc (NYSE: HCP) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "Our foundational technologies solve the core infrastructure challenges of cloud adoption by enabling an operating model that unlocks the full potential of modern public and private clouds. Our cloud operating model provides consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automating the critical processes involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. With our solutions, companies of all sizes and in all industries can accelerate their time to market, reduce their cost of operations, and improve their security and governance of complex infrastructure deployments."

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO