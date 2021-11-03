Classified Account Manager #1923

Position Title: Finance Clerk FLSA Status: Non-Exempt Reports to: Circulation Director Location: The Union, 464 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945 Position Description: The Circulation Finance Clerk is an essential position in the growth and retention of our readership for NCPC. The position is responsible for accurate posting of circulation payments, follow-up with subscribers on payment status and collection of delinquent accounts. Key Responsibilities: • Exemplary customer service follow-up and questions from subscribers • Post subscriber payments in accordance with posting requirements • Process subscriber transactions (start, stops, mover, vacation packs, complaints, etc.) • Process subscriber refunds • Process email subscription renewal file • Run/print various subscriber reports as directed by Circulation Director • Account for and follow up on NSF checks • Run and process auto renew • Post subscriber and carrier maintenance • Post returns timely • Make successful outbound calls on declined credit cards and expiring credit cards • Make calls to expiring billable accounts to retain customers • Make outbound sales calls to stopped former subscribers in order to regain subscription • Post carrier and dealer payments • Balance circulation cash drawer daily • Process and post miscellaneous carrier charges and credits • Process carrier activation and termination in system • Extensive cross-training in Circulation and Accounts Receivable and other projects as needed • End of month processing which may require overtime • Work with Circulation employees to provide assistance on requests and questions • Preparing outgoing and incoming mail, mail to mail box at 4:10 each day • Backup on answering telephones, for lunch daily • Dealing with the public as they come into the office and over the telephone • Other duties as assigned. Skills, Experience • Accuracy with attention to detail • Ability to handle confidential information • Good with numbers/math • Works well with the public • 10-Key calculator by touch • Basic accounting/bookkeeping knowledge • Ability to operate office equipment including computer, printer, calculator, copier, fax machine, postage machine • Experience with Microsoft Office including (but not limited to) Excel, Word & Outlook • Team player • Ability to juggle multiple priorities Working Conditions and Physical Requirements • Open and often noisy office environment. • Majority of time will be spent sitting at a desk, using a computer and other office equipment, talking and writing. • Other conditions include typing, using a calculator, filing, bending and lifting up to 20lbs. www.swiftcom.com/careers *refer to job # 2013.

GRASS VALLEY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO