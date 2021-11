It's been 25 years since the first episode of his hit series 7th Heaven, but Barry Watson is still getting reminders of the show and his character today. "My [16-year-old] son Oliver grew his hair out and I looked at him the other day and he reminded me of Matt Camden," says Watson, 47, who played the eldest Camden sibling for six seasons. "My 13-year-old Felix just binge-watched it. It is amazing that so many people are still being introduced to that show."

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO