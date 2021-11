U.S. stock benchmarks headed solidly lower Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite halting lengthy win streaks that had been a feature of a stock market that appeared to levitate off optimism around third-quarter earnings, despite lingering concerns about out-of-control inflation that have been amplified by supply-chain bottlenecks heading into the holiday season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 112 points, or 0.3%, to 36,320, while the S&P 500 index ended down 0.4% at 4,685, marking its first decline in nine sessions and narrowly missing its longest string of record closes, nine straight all-time highs, since...

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO