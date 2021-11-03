CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Novel drug liberates tumour vessels to aid cancer drug delivery

By University College London
ScienceBlog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA therapeutic antibody developed by scientists at UCL has been shown to unblock and normalise blood vessels inside cancerous tumours, enabling the more effective delivery of targeted cancer treatments. The findings in mice, published in the journal MED, are the first to demonstrate that inhibiting the activity of LRG1,...

scienceblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Gutsy Girl, 5, Insists Her Aches, Fatigue, And Struggle To Walk Are Not ‘Growing Pains,’ Gets Stage IV Neuroblastoma Diagnosis Days Before Christmas

A brave little girl is battling a very big disease that almost went undetected after doctors initially misdiagnosed her symptoms. Charlotte “Charlie” West, 5, experienced months of exhaustion and pain that doctors insisted were just “growing pains” before learning she had stage IV neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body.
CANCER
News4Jax.com

Sotorasib: New drug that destroys lung cancer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – More than 131,000 people will die of lung cancer this year. It has the lowest five-year survival rate of the other most common cancers. That’s because by the time you feel the symptoms, it’s usually too late to effectively treat. Now, a new drug is adding...
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

This inexpensive drug could help treat cancer

In a new study from Weill Cornell Medicine, researchers found treatment with arginine, one of the amino-acid building blocks of proteins, enhanced the effectiveness of radiation therapy in cancer patients with brain metastases. They reported the results of administering arginine, which can be delivered in oral form, prior to standard...
CANCER
The Guardian

Dual-drug treatment offers hope to children with rare brain cancer

Scientists have successfully combined two existing cancer drugs to create a treatment for children diagnosed with deadly brain tumours. Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a rare and fast-growing type of brain tumour in children, can mutate and evolve to resist treatment with a single drug. There is currently no cure and many children found to have the disease die within months.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Prostate Cancer#Breast Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Med
MedicalXpress

Experimental drug boosts immunotherapy effectiveness in pancreatic cancer in mice

An experimental drug enhanced the benefit of an immunotherapy to fight pancreatic cancer in mice by increasing the number of immune cells in the immediate vicinity of the tumor, leading to a reduction in tumor growth, and in some mice, eliminating their cancer. The findings, from researchers at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., provide early evidence that the drug could jump-start an immune response against pancreatic cancer, a disease that has so far been resistant to immunotherapy.
CANCER
IEEE Spectrum

MRI and Ultrasound Can Sneak Cancer Drugs into the Brain

Cancer treatments have come a long way. In just the past few decades, monoclonal antibody treatments have become increasingly common, harnessing the body's own immune system to attack cancer cells. But there's one place that this therapy can't effectively reach—the brain. That may be changing. In a new study, researchers...
CANCER
Newswise

Scientists created a tool for targeted drug delivery to tumor

RUDN University and Shahid Beheshti University (SBU) chemist together with colleagues from Iran created a system for targeted delivery of anti-cancer drugs. The complex based on graphene and gelatin using green chemistry methods. In future, it can help to avoid side effects during cancer chemotherapy. The results are published in the journal Materialia.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Drug-like molecule points to novel strategies for cancer therapy

A decade ago, genome sequencing revealed a big surprise: about 50 percent of human cancers are linked to mutations in what are known as epigenetic regulators, which control the activity of genes. In a new study in Cell Chemical Biology, a team of scientists led by Oliver Bell from USC...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Immunotherapy for intractable mutant cancer using a statin, hyperlipidemia drug

Third-generation cancer immunotherapy, a method of removing cancer using the body's immune system, has shown remarkable clinical benefits in recent years, giving hopes to many researchers and patients. Cancer immunotherapy generates memory immunity to cancer, and the anticancer effect lasts without causing harm to normal cells. Therefore, the treatment has good outcomes with few side effects. However, due to the complexity of frequently mutated cancer structure and metastasis, there is a limitation that the therapeutic effect is only visible in patients with an average of less than 30%. Furthermore, KRAS-mutated cancer, which accounts for roughly a quarter of all cancers, has a very poor prognosis for cancer patients owing to insufficient treatment options, despite the efforts to develop several treatment methods, including cancer immunotherapy.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Triple-drug combo could prove key weapon in fight against cancer

Combining three existing drugs—a commonly-used anti-epileptic, a contraceptive steroid and a cholesterol-lowering agent—could form an effective and non-toxic treatment for a range of aggressive blood cancers, a new study reveals. The discovery by University of Birmingham scientists has led to a £1 million funding award from Blood Cancer UK to...
CANCER
mskcc.org

Scientists Learn More about How Lung Cancer Becomes Resistant to Drugs

For people with lung cancer, drug resistance is the major cause of relapse. A tumor might respond very well at first — maybe even shrinking down to an undetectable level — only to develop resistance and grow back. Scientists are learning that one of the ways that lung cancers become...
CANCER
psychologytoday.com

AI Finds and Ranks Best Drugs for a Rare Cancer

Artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning is rapidly becoming a valuable tool in health care, oncology, and precision medicine. A new study published in Cancer Research , a journal of the American Association of Cancer Research, shows how an AI algorithm can rank the accuracy of drug therapies to treat bile duct cancer.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Potentially Inappropriate Medications, Drug Interactions Common in Geriatric Cancer

Multiple comorbidities and medications are prevalent in older cancer populations, who may benefit from structured medication reviews by specialist geriatricians. Geriatric adults with cancer often have multiple comorbidities and therefore are frequently prescribed multiple medications. A study published in the Journal of Geriatric Oncology examined the prevalence of potentially inappropriate medications (PIMs), severe drug interactions (SDIs), and their associated risk factors among older adults.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Retrospective study finds that cancer drug also lowers blood glucose

Dasatinib, a drug that often is used to treat certain types of leukemia, may have antidiabetic effects comparable to medications used to treat diabetes, and with more research may become a novel therapy for diabetic patients, according to new research published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings. Dasatinib is a tyrosine kinase...
CANCER
Phramalive.com

Rafael Pharmaceuticals’ Cancer Metabolism Drug Fails Phase III Assessment

Thursday morning provided a chilly announcement from Cranbury, New Jersey, as Rafael Pharmaceuticals reported disappointing results from two Phase III clinical trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of cancer metabolism drug CPI-613® (devimistat) when combined with modified FOLFIRINOX (mFFX) as a first-line therapy. In the first of the two studies,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

A step towards the development of precision medicine against drug-resistant cancers

The generation of chimeric RNAs had been identified as an exclusive feature of cancer cells, with chimeric RNAs being recognized as biomarkers and drug targets for different cancers. Recent studies, however, revealed the presence of chimeric RNAs in normal cells. At present, the functional and evolutionary significance of chimeric RNAs are not well understood. Researchers from the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine of Bar-Ilan University in Israel have now proposed a hypothesis to explain the evolutionary and functional significance of chimeric RNAs in human cells. According to this hypothesis, chimeric RNAs are important drivers of phenotypic diversity in human cells.
CANCER
Harvard Medical School

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines and Cancer

This article is part of Harvard Medical School’s continuing coverage of medicine, biomedical research, medical education, and policy related to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the disease COVID-19. Individuals being treated for active cancer are at particularly high risk of severe disease and death from SARS-CoV-2 infection due to aberrant immune...
HARVARD, MA
Newswise

New drug offers hope for pancreatic cancer patients

Newswise — All the money in the world couldn’t save Apple co-founder Steve Jobs from pancreatic cancer, but a world first drug developed by UniSA scientists may provide the breakthrough for 500,000 other people currently battling the disease. While Jobs lived for eight years after diagnosis, 90 per cent of...
CANCER
Medscape News

New Treatment for Thyroid Cancer Available Through Cancer Drugs Fund

NICE has published new guidance recommending selpercatinib for use within the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF), as an option for:. Adults with advanced RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer who require systemic therapy following prior treatment with sorafenib and or lenvatinib, and. Adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with advanced RET-mutant...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Patent granted for drug candidate intended for cancer treatment

A potential new drug candidate developed by researchers at the University of Oulu, Finland, has been granted a patent in the United States. The drug is a small molecular chemical compound that is especially suited for cancer treatment. The research group, led by professor Lari Lehtiö of the Faculty of...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy