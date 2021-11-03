Novel drug liberates tumour vessels to aid cancer drug delivery

Third-generation cancer immunotherapy, a method of removing cancer using the body's immune system, has shown remarkable clinical benefits in recent years, giving hopes to many researchers and patients. Cancer immunotherapy generates memory immunity to cancer, and the anticancer effect lasts without causing harm to normal cells. Therefore, the treatment has good outcomes with few side effects. However, due to the complexity of frequently mutated cancer structure and metastasis, there is a limitation that the therapeutic effect is only visible in patients with an average of less than 30%. Furthermore, KRAS-mutated cancer, which accounts for roughly a quarter of all cancers, has a very poor prognosis for cancer patients owing to insufficient treatment options, despite the efforts to develop several treatment methods, including cancer immunotherapy.

