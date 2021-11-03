Gov. Whitmer Lowers Flags To Honor Former Congressman Dale Kildee

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday to honor the life and service of former Congressman Dale Kildee. The lowering of the flags coincides with his funeral.

Congressman Kildee was born in Flint in 1929.

He served in the State Legislature for over a decade, and also served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 36 years. Before his service, Kildee worked as a teacher in Detroit and Flint.

Congressman Kildee passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13. He was 92-years-old.

“Our state mourns the passing of Congressman Dale Kildee,” stated Gov. Whitmer. “Throughout his life and career, Dale worked tirelessly to advocate for Michigan communities. As an elected official, Dale championed legislation to support the automotive industry, reform education, and expand financial aid for college students. His life was dedicated to service, and he demonstrated this commitment by rarely missing a vote during his 36 years in Congress.”

The State of Michigan recognizes the leadership, determination, and dedication of Congressman Kildee by lowering the flags to half-staff.

Michigan residents, schools, businesses, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to also display the flag at half-staff.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Friday, Nov. 5.