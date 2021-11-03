CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Tom Hanks, a robot and a dog in ‘Finch’

By LINDSEY BAHR
harrisondaily.com
 9 days ago

Tom Hanks doesn’t need a human or even a sentient acting partner to make a film or a scene sing. Think Wilson the volleyball, Hooch and even that...

harrisondaily.com

Hello Magazine

Tom Hanks in tears during emotional tribute following heartbreaking loss

Tom Hanks teared up as he delivered an emotional tribute to his late friend, Peter Scolari, who passed away last month following a two-year battle with cancer. The Forrest Gump star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to remember his late Bosom Buddies co-star and had to fight back tears as a clip from a 1981 episode played. "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that," he tearily said.
Primetimer

WATCH: Tom Hanks Made His TV Debut on The Love Boat

Tracing the humble beginnings of Hollywood icons can be a particularly delightful pop-culture rabbit hole. We've previously explored Angelina Jolie's forgotten music video origins, and Al Pacino's 1968 screen debut in an episode of the shortlived ABC procedural N.Y,P.D.,. With some celebrities it's hard to believe they weren't always on...
Boston Herald

Tom Hanks credits canine co-star with ‘Finch’ authenticity

With this Friday’s “Finch,” Tom Hanks has a heartfelt man and his dog saga. Yet as simple and elemental as this story is, it takes Hollywood magic for it to work. “Finch,” Hanks, 65, explained in a Zoom press conference, “is a guy worried about the survival of his dog Greyhound. So he built a robot. So that the dog will be taken care of.”
Polygon

Tom Hanks’ Finch is basically a live-action Futurama episode

Tom Hanks’ career is dotted with American Everyman characters he’s transformed into iconic, fantastical figures by presenting them in naturalistic and humane ways. The teenager living out his dream adult life in Big, a dying man willing to throw himself into a volcano in Joe Versus the Volcano, the man with a million lives in Forrest Gump, the classic American cowboy in the Toy Story franchise, a gangster in Road to Perdition, an FBI agent in Catch Me If You Can, famed newspaperman Ben Bradlee in The Post. They all have something in common, as ordinary people played in extraordinary ways. Few actors exist the way Hanks does, in that space between “instantly recognizable” and “consistently malleable.” His new sci-fi movie Finch is both strengthened and hampered by that duality.
Person
Tom Hanks
svdaily.com

Tom Hanks Movie Finch Debuts on Apple TV+

Apple Original Films has debuted a new movie with Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks called “Finch,” which debuted in select theaters and on Apple TV+ last Friday, November 5. This is the second movie starring Hanks to appear exclusively on Apple TV+ following last year’s Greyhound movie about a World...
Mac Observer

Apple TV+: First Look at ‘Finch’ Starring Tom Hanks

A ‘first look’ video for forthcoming Tom Hanks Finch was released on Sunday. It includes the actor discussing his latest role. It will become available to subscribers on Friday, November 5. Check It Out: Apple TV+: First Look at ‘Finch’ Starring Tom Hanks.
flickeringmyth.com

Tom Hanks talks Finch in featurette for Apple TV+ sci-fi

With Finch set to premiere on Apple TV+ this Friday, a featurette has been released for the sci-fi drama which sees star Tom Hanks discussing his character, his journey and his relationship with his dog Goodyear and robot companion Jeff; take a look here…. In “Finch,” a man, a robot...
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

FINCH Review: Tom Hanks Shines In A Heartwarming Tale About Life, Death and Everything In Between

A little over two decades since acting opposite a volleyball in the Robert Zemeckis classic Cast Away (a performance which earned him his fifth out of six Oscar nominations), America’s dad Tom Hanks is back with a pair of unique co-stars in Finch (formerly known as BIOS), a heartwarming post-apocalyptic tale from Game of Thrones veteran Miguel Sapochnik, in which the legendary actor finds himself sharing center stage with a dog and a robot.
1070 KHMO-AM

Tom Hanks New Movie ‘Finch’ Begins in Post-Apocalyptic St. Louis

I just watched the new Tom Hanks movie "Finch". It's an excellent flick which has an unexpectedly local connection. It begins in a post-apocalyptic St. Louis. Seriously. I hate spoilers and advise you watch this yourself if you have the ability to. "Finch" just became available on Apple TV+. However, I can give you the initial backstory which really doesn't give anything vital away and that's the fact that "Finch" begins in a (hopefully) future St. Louis after it has been devasted by a cataclysmic event.
arcamax.com

'Finch' review: Tom Hanks battles the elements alone. Didn't he do this in 'Cast Away'? Yes, but this time it's the apocalypse!

A surprisingly upbeat apocalyptic tale, “Finch” stars Tom Hanks in the title role as a man who, sensing his days are numbered, builds an android to look after his dog. Judging by the barren landscape empty of life (human or otherwise) and his own wheezing and coughing, Finch’s last breath probably isn’t too far off. But until then, it’s Tom Hanks versus the elements — including his own frazzled psyche — and if that sounds familiar, like a dystopian version of “Cast Away,” well, the film itself doesn’t offer many counterpoints in this solo survival story of a man who manages to retain a modicum of humor and ingenuity even as he stares down his own mortality.
CinemaBlend

Finch Reviews Have Arrived, See What Critics Are Saying About The New Tom Hanks Movie

Tom Hanks is unquestionably one of Hollywood’s most reliable stars. While not every movie he makes is a winner in its entirety, the star is always guaranteed to deliver a memorable and charming performance. This in mind, it is wholly unsurprising that Hanks is getting high marks for his latest film, Miguel Sapochnik’s Finch, which is arriving on Apple TV+ this Friday and just saw first reviews arrive online.
ComicBook

Finch Star Tom Hanks Details the Unconventional and Emotional Exploration of the Apocalypse

When most fans think of Tom Hanks' body of work, they think of his heartwarming comedies or his powerful dramatic performances, with his reputation not always being associated with gripping genre films. His new film Finch does bring with it inherent terror and unsettling situations, given that it unfolds after a cataclysmic solar event, but the insular nature of the story and his character's quest to merely accomplish one important goal offers audiences a much more human interpretation of a disastrous event, in addition to delivering the expected elements of such a genre film. Finch starts streaming on Apple TV+ on November 5th.
The Independent

Finch review: Tom Hanks goes to the future in yet another of his middle-of-the-road star vehicles

Dir: Miguel Sapochnik. Starring: Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones. 115 minutes. Not even Tom Hanks’s signature kindliness can conceal the fact that we’ve seen a lot of Finch before. The ransacked supermarkets, the lawless scavengers, the roads and cityscapes coated in golden sand – it imagines a post-apocalyptic hellscape much like every other post-apocalyptic hellscape Hollywood has dreamt up in recent years.
thefilmstage.com

Finch Review: Tom Hanks Gets His Chappie in Inconsistent Yet Charming Sci-Fi Drama

Listen closely while watching Finch and you can almost hear a studio exec’s elevator pitch. It’s certainly apparent in every single frame of the film, almost to a tee designed to live up to the proposition of being “Turner and Hooch meets Cast Away in a post-apocalyptic future.” This might be a reductive way to view the latest effort from veteran TV director Miguel Sapochnik, making his first feature-length effort in more than a decade––but the filmmaker is at least self-aware enough to know his film is at its most palatable when coasting by on this familiar charm. Finch is a vehicle designed for Hanks in the very sense that it wants you to think of it as the connective tissue between those two former glories, even as it plainly struggles to reach their modest heights.
ComicBook

Tom Hanks' Finch Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Ahead of the film's release on Apple TV+ this week, reviews are coming in for Tom Hanks' sci-fi film Finch. The movie now has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71% on Rotten Tomatoes after 25 reviews aggregated. That number will likely fluctuate as more reviews come in, but for now, that's enough for Finch to be considered fresh but not "certified fresh" on the aggregation website. Universal first intended to put Finch into theaters last year, but then the COVID-19 pandemic happened, eventually affecting Hanks personally. Universal decided to cut its losses and sold the film to Apple as a streaming debut. You can watch the trailer here.
CinemaBlend

Finch Ending Explained: How Tom Hanks’ Robotic Odyssey Fetched Its Profound Conclusion

Warning: spoilers for Apple TV+’s Finch are in play. If you haven’t seen the film yet, and want to remain unspoiled, turn back now. Heading into director Miguel Sapochnik’s Apple TV+ original, Finch, there are certain expectations when it comes to what’s going to happen in the Tom Hanks apocalypse dramedy. As Hanks’ Finch Weinberg is trying to train a robot caretaker, played by Caleb Landry Jones, to look after his dog, the implications are already heading towards the bittersweet. While the Finch ending absolutely delivers on that end, it does so with surprising results.
Paste Magazine

Tom Hanks' Robo-Road Trip Makes the Most of Forgettable Finch

As climate chaos continues to spin out of control, the populace has begun splitting into a few groups. In the U.S., researchers initially dubbed these groups the Six Americas. By now, it’s down to about three: Those that’d prefer to keep their heads in the sand, those desperately shouting for change, and those profiting off of inaction at the expense of our global future. The post-apocalyptic Finch takes place in such a future, dominated by extreme weather and hot enough to pop popcorn off a stray hubcap, watching a man reckon with his choices as he’s confronted with mortality.
Cinema Blend

How Steven Spielberg Convinced A Game Of Thrones Director To Helm The Tom Hanks Robot-Dog Movie

You would think that making a decision like directing a Tom Hanks robot-dog movie like Finch would be a no-brainer. For director Miguel Sapochnik it absolutely was, and the concept behind the film was so solid that he was on-board after being presented the script. But perhaps the greatest signal that Sapochnik was ready to make Finch into Apple TV+’s latest original film was the fact that Steven Spielberg himself called the Game of Thrones director to discuss making it happen.
