Sports fans in Iowa now have a new gambling option in the Fubo Sportsbook mobile app. The service is now live for gamblers over 21 in the Hawkeye state. By integrating with fuboTV, the mobile app delivers a “personalized omniscreen experience.” Users will encounter a customized betting slip, depending on the sport they’re watching. Switch the channel and your bet slip changes along with it. This feature would only work if you’re a fuboTV subscriber.

