Kenyan Animal Lobby Groups Campaign Against Chicken Caging

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals recently sent a letter to the president of Oregon Health & Science University. The letter alleges that animals have suffered in the university’s labs, including the Oregon National Primate Research Center, due to what PETA calls “flagrant, ongoing violations of federal animal welfare guidelines in OHSU’s laboratories.” Vickie Jarrell, director of the Animal Care & Use program at the university, along with Gregory Timmel, attending veterinarian at the Oregon National Primate Research Center, join us to respond to PETA’s concerns.
