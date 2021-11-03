CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Kenyan Animal Lobby Groups Campaign Against Chicken Caging

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAKAMEGA, KENYA - Animal welfare advocates in Kenya are campaigning against the battery cage system of poultry management for commercial purposes. The system has...

