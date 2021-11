Drummer and poet Graeme Edge, one of the founders of British rock band The Moody Blues, died Thursday, according to a statement on the band’s website from band member Justin Hayward. He was 80. “It’s a very sad day,” Hayward wrote, “Graeme’s sound and personality is present in everything we did together and thankfully that will live on. When Graeme told me he was retiring I knew that without him it couldn’t be the Moody Blues anymore. And that’s what happened. It’s true to say that he kept the group together throughout all the years, because he loved it.” The band known...

