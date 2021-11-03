Session - New Update Teaser Trailer

A first look at Part 1 of a new Universal Monsters x Fortnite mini-series featuring the Bride of Frankenstein in a globe-trotting quest to rescue fellow Monsters. Premiering October 28 at Shortnitemares only on Fortnite.
Just in time for Halloween is the official gameplay teaser trailer for the upcoming survival horror game Saturnalia, which, as you can see, has a gorgeous and wholly unique art style. Wishlist it now on the Epic Games Store ahead of its release this Winter.
Take a peek at update 1.1, the Forbidden Court, in this latest trailer for the MMORPG, Swords of Legends Online. The Forbidden Court update brings a new story update, a brand-new zone and accompanying questlines integral to the ongoing story, two new PvP modes, two new raids, and more. The Forbidden Court update arrives later in November 2021.
Today CFK released another trailer of the Nintendo Switch port of the dating simulator Miracle Snack Shop. The game, originally developed by Korean studio TALESshop, is coming soon on Switch with an additional Japanese voice track (the original is voiced in Korean), and it’ll be available with English subtitles as well.
Netflix dropped a new teaser trailer for season 4 of "Stranger Things" as part of Stranger Things Day. The teaser shows Eleven narrating a letter to Mike where she describes her new life at a California high school. Eleven claims they will have "the best spring break ever," before a...
Neowiz and Round8 Studio (Bless Unleashed) have released an alpha gameplay teaser trailer for Lies of P, a souls-like RPG loosely based on the classic story of Pinocchio. Originally announced in May 2021, you play as the once-titular puppet and set off to find the famed Mr. Geppetto to become human 'against all odds'.
Battlefield 2042's release date is bearing down upon us, much like the in-game tornadoes depicted. If you plan on letting it tear a swathe through your social calendar, best score it today for 30% less than usual. Other deals I'd jump at (if I didn't already own them): that AC triple pack on Xbox, the GOTY that is Hades and the delightful Switch port of Ni no Kuni II.
IGN is pleased to exclusively reveal that Naraka: Bladepoint’s next character is Yueshan, a hero based on Chinese history. Yueshan’s design has its roots during China’s warring states period. Developer 24 Entertainment notes that he’s dressed in lamellar armour, and is able to shoulder charge enemies in order to knock them over and land a blow while they’re stuck on the floor.
Grand Theft Auto 3 starts in Portland. Below is a guide to what you'll find in Portland's main walkthrough as well as information on other things to do in the area. This walkthrough has been updated for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5.
Welcome to IGN's GTA 3 walkthrough of Dead Skunk in the Truck, Mission 11. This mission takes place in Portland and is fifth assigned by Joey where he needs you to dispose of a corpse. This walkthrough has been updated for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5.
Rockstar Games has recreated the iconic "Here we go again" meme from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas using the upcoming Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. In a tweet, Rockstar said they've turned many memorable moments from the trilogy into GIF form, most notably the endlessly meme-able shot of CJ walking through the alley.
Watch the latest trailer for Sherlock Holmes Chapter One ahead of the game's release on PC (Steam, Epic, GOG), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on November 16, 2021. The game will also be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at a later date.
Watch the latest trailer for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition for a look at the features available, including the core game and add-ons of Skyrim Special Edition, plus pre-existing and new content from Creation Club including quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells, and more. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition and upgrade arrives on November 11, 2021.
Celebrate Brawlhalla's 6th anniversary with an in-game event featuring gala colors for Legends, new skins for Hattori and Kor, a new podium, a time-limited emote, and more. Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect.
The Dark Depths event pass for the team-based shooter, Paladins, brings four subaquatic skins as well as themed rewards to unlock, and more. Check out the trailer for a look at what to expect including sea queen Saati, Marauder Tyra, and others.
Aimed at the increasingly popular esports market, “Pro”-grade controllers have exploded in the past few years, featuring customizable parts and the promise of giving you a competitive advantage over your opponents. Victrix’s Gambit Dual Core Tournament controller makes a compelling case, as it claims to be the “world’s fastest licensed Xbox controller.” While it’s definitely snappy, its overly sensitive triggers and subpar build quality keep it from achieving greatness.
Wavetale launches on Google Stadia today before arriving on PC and consoles in 2022. Wavetale is a third-person action adventure game from Thunderful Studios. Taking on the role of Sigrid, a young girl who acquires the power to walk on water, players will be able to explore the ocean and the decaying archipelago of Strandville. You'll be able to surf across waves, ward off enemies using Sigrid's net, and work to save the island's inhabitants.
The SteamWorld Headhunter teaser trailer gives us a quick look at the new third-person co-op action adventure game. The teaser trailer takes us to the wild west and shows a tense moment between some robot cowboys. The upcoming SteamWorld game is taking the series in a new direction by moving into 3D this time around. Thunderful will have more to share about SteamWorld Headhunter soon.
Check out the White Shadows release date trailer for a glimpse of the upcoming monochromatic 2.5D puzzle platformer. White Shadows introduces us to Ravengirl, who is trying to escape a dystopian metropolis known as The White City, filled with dangerous machinery. Explore this bleak steampunk world as you cautiously venture across its perilous towers and environments. White Shadows releases on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on December 7, 2021.
IGN got its first hands-on playtime with FromSoftware’s upcoming Elden Ring. While you can read our full hands-on preview, we also got a new clip featuring a boss from the RPG, Margit the Fell. Margit the Fell is an Elden Ring boss who’s quite easy. No, I’m kidding, he’s tough...
Comments / 0