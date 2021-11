Dombresky and Noizu drop their two-track Revival EP on Techne ahead of their Rave Alarm show in Los Angeles this weekend. After so much time spent sitting at home bored out of our minds and unable to gather to dance the night away, members of the dance music scene are finally experiencing the revival they needed this year. Festivals and tours are back on and rolling strong, and artists have continued to churn out some of their best releases to date to keep everyone moving to the beat. This includes Dombresky and Noizu, two house artists who made a splash prior to the pandemic but have set their sights on even greater heights this year.

