Emerging duo Tempoh Slow is getting ready to release their Punxx Noir EP in March, but today, they're offering a glimpse ahead. The pair is sharing an irresistible new track called "Leave Me Alone," which is premiering today on Variance along with its accompanying video ahead of its official release tomorrow (Nov. 5). And while it leans into a familiar pop-punk sound, it flips the script, looking into the mirror and accepting that "we all have toxic behavioral tendencies," rather than pointing a finger at someone else. And it doesn't hurt that the song is quite simply infectious.

