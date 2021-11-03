CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Blue Banisters’ Brings a New Lana Del Rey to Light

By Shreya Selvaraju
Cover picture for the articleLana Del Rey released her eighth studio album, Blue Banisters on Friday, Oct. 22. Her second album of 2021, Blue Banisters comes seven months after the divisive Chemtrails Over The Country Club. Trading her usual narrative style for one that is more personal, Blue Banisters shows more of Del Rey, thinning...

yourchoiceway.com

Lana Del Rey - Blue Banisters Music Album Reviews

Lana Del Rey’s second album of the year is a sweeping survey of her talent as a songwriter, stripped of the aesthetic borders she often places around her work. In the decade since her major-label debut Born to Die, Lana Del Rey has worked so quickly and consistently, navigating so many passing controversies and thorny conversations, that it has been easy to take for granted her steady evolution as an artist. The 36-year-old musician recently took a break from social media, allowing herself an uncharacteristically quiet press cycle, and there she sits on the cover of her second album of 2021, Blue Banisters, nestled between two German shepherds, serene and pastoral, removed from the world. Things, for the moment, seem peaceful.
waghostwriter.com

‘Blue Banisters’ is beyond “something beautiful”

With the punctual drop of a seventh studio album, Blue Banisters on Friday, Oct. 22, singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey has certainly proved her prowess as a “Living Legend”. Released seven months after her previous album, Chemtrails over the Country Club, Blue Banisters is the behind-the-scenes collaboration of several producers and songwriters, including Del Rey’s sister and father, Chuck and Rob Grant.
BC Heights

Lana Del Rey Fails to Challenge Herself on Latest Album

While March’s Chemtrails over the Country Club brought a new folksy sound to Lana Del Rey’s music, on Blue Banisters her music appears to be a return to reflective alternative pop, for better or worse. Del Rey’s lyrics on Blue Banisters dash between heartbreaking power and tone-deaf missed opportunities. At...
The Atlantic

Lana Del Rey Is Still Searching for Happiness

When the coronavirus pandemic first interrupted life around the world, you likely felt fear for your loved ones and confusion about the future. You might have experienced some less dire pangs too: an urge to stock up on chocolate bars, some relief at not having to commute. Maybe you even had a thought like the one Lana Del Rey shares in her new song “Black Bathing Suit”: “If this is the end / I want a boyfriend.”
Murray State News

The News Reviews: ‘Blue Banisters’

The themes in “Blue Banisters” progress from the roots of Lana Del Rey’s career: the romanticization of America, the longing or absence of a lover and lovesick ballads. A decade since “Born To Die” rocked the alternative music scene, Elizabeth Grant, professionally known as Lana Del Rey released her eighth studio album and second album of 2021, “Blue Banisters” on Oct. 22.
NME

NME Radio Roundup 1 November 2021: Lana Del Rey, Kasabian, Nova Twins and more

Last month Lana Del Rey dropped ‘Blue Banisters’, her second album of the year. The follow up to the magnificent ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, her eighth record sees her vocals shine brightly in a “defiant and delicate return”. Given the four-star treatment here at NME, we’ve put the gorgeous ‘If You Lie Down With Me’ on the NME Radio A List this week.
EW.com

Snail Mail on Lana Del Rey, Lindsay Lohan, and the album that wrecks her

Soundtrack of My Life is a recurring column in which musicians recall their favorite songs, artists, and albums. If Snail Mail's rousing, critically lauded debut album, Lush, signaled the arrival of a remarkable young talent, its follow-up, Valentine, will leave listeners downright mystified. Over a slick 32 minutes, the Maryland native — born Lindsey Jordan — traffics in the sandpaper-course indie guitar anthems that put her on the map ("Glory," the title track), but she also swerves into new terrain. Nothing seems off-limits: "Ben Franklin" dabbles in squelchy, deadpan hip-hop. The string-laced acoustic ballad "Light Blue" evokes the Beatles at their most introspective and austere. The winking "Forever (Sailing)" even finds her dropping anchor into the once-maligned, recently reappraised genre we now call yacht rock (the risk more than pays off).
Pitchfork

Lana Del Rey Sets New Record for Most No. 1 Alternative Albums

Lana Del Rey has set a new record today as the artist with the most No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Alternative Albums chart, Billboard reports. Her new album Blue Banisters is her sixth to achieve that chart position. It also breaks her out of a previous three-way tie with Foo Fighters and Coldplay, who have both had five career No. 1 albums on the chart. Blue Banisters is Del Rey’s second album to achieve that top spot this year after her March release Chemtrails Over the Country Club.
Laredo Morning Times

Drake's Album Back at No. 1; Lana Del Rey, Elton John Slip Into Top 10

Drake’s “Certifiable Lover Boy” is certifiably the de facto album chart leader of the fall. After moving out of the No. 1 ospot on the Billboard 200 for a week, it moves back in, earning its fifth non-consecutive week in that slot, as the world awaits the blockbuster releases that are coming up on the docket from Taylor Swift and then Adele.
Billboard

Elton John Holds off Lana Del Rey, Duran Duran for U.K. Chart Crown

The Rocket Man’s latest record blasts off for 31,000 chart sales, with 84% of that tally from CD and vinyl sales, the OCC reports. The collaborative collection, which includes the U.K. No. 1 single “Cold Heart” (Pnau Remix) with Dua Lipa, is John’s eighth U.K. No. 1 album and first in almost a decade.
