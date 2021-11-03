CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Envoy to Visit Ethiopia After Government Declares State of Emergency

By Margaret Besheer
Voice of America
 7 days ago

NEW YORK — The U.S. State Department announced Wednesday that U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will travel to Ethiopia Thursday for a two-day visit out of growing concern over violence in the country’s northern Tigray region. The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa said earlier...

www.voanews.com

Voice of America

UN Says 9 Staff, 70 Contractors Detained in Ethiopia

NEW YORK — The United Nations said Wednesday that at least nine of their staff remain detained by Ethiopia's federal government in Addis Ababa, and 70 truckers who were to drive humanitarian aid into the northern Tigray region have also been taken into custody. "We continue to work and engage...
Voice of America

AU Envoy: Time Running Out to Find Political Solution to North Ethiopia Conflict

UNITED NATIONS — The African Union envoy for the Horn of Africa warned Monday that the window of opportunity is closing for a political resolution of the crisis in northern Ethiopia, as the country tips further toward all-out conflict. "The time is now for collective actions in finding lasting solution...
AFP

Ethiopia's Oromo rebel leader predicts victory 'very soon'

A rebel leader fighting Ethiopia's government has said his troops are near the capital and preparing another attack, predicting the war will end "very soon" as diplomats rush to negotiate a ceasefire. The government has rejected suggestions the rebels are within striking distance of Addis Ababa, but has ordered the capital to prepare to defend itself.
State
Washington State
Voice of America

Blinken: US, Egypt Have 'Shared Interest' in Sudan's Democratic Transition

WASHINGTON — The United States and Egypt have had "a shared interest" in getting Sudan's democratic transition back on track since the Sudanese military seized power in late October, said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. On Monday, Blinken and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry opened the U.S.-Egypt Strategic Dialogue.
Voice of America

US Envoy Starts Trip to Discuss Way Forward on Crisis-hit Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD — The United States’ special representative for Afghanistan Monday began his first trip to Europe and Asia to discuss developments in the South Asian nation, where almost 23 million people, including children, are threatened with starvation. Ambassador Thomas West’s first stop will be Brussels where his discussions with allies...
AFP

Blinken urges Egypt rights progress in high-level talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged Egypt to make "tangible and lasting improvements" on human rights as he held wide-ranging talks with the historic ally. "Making tangible and lasting improvements on human rights is also essential to strengthening our bilateral relationship and the United States will continue to support those efforts however we can," Blinken said.
Person
Abiy Ahmed
AFP

US envoy to travel to Ethiopia Thursday to urge peaceful solution

A US envoy will travel Thursday to Ethiopia to seek a peaceful solution, as rebels advanced toward the capital Addis Ababa, the State Department said. Jeffrey Feltman, special envoy for the Horn of Africa, will hold talks on Thursday and Friday to urge "all Ethiopians to commit to peace and resolution of grievances through dialogue," a State Department spokesperson said. "The United States is increasingly troubled by the expansion of combat operations and intercommunal violence in Ethiopia and is closely monitoring the situation," the spokesperson said Wednesday. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government for a year, has claimed significant territorial gains in recent days and has been marching southward.
AFP

Ethiopia declares nationwide emergency as rebels advance

Ethiopia declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday and ordered residents of Addis Ababa to prepare to defend their neighbourhoods amid fears that Tigrayan rebels were heading for the capital. - Rebel gains - Earlier Tuesday, officials in Addis Ababa announced new security measures for the city's five million residents, requiring that all firearms be registered within two days.
The Independent

Why is a migrant crisis unfolding at the Poland-Belarus border?

Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa are trying to cross the border from Belarus into Poland as fears of armed conflict grow amid rising hostility between the European Union and Minsk.Camped in sub-zero temperatures and surrounded by armed guards, water cannons and barbed wire, clashes between migrants seeking entry to the EU and Polish border guards are expected to escalate in the coming days.The worsening situation has caused alarm across Europe, with the EU accusing Belarus of encouraging illegal migration in revenge for previous sanctions on Minsk over human rights abuses.Here is what you need to...
news4sanantonio.com

Taiwan's president confirms US troops on the ground as threats from China grow

WASHINGTON (TND) — Relations between Beijing and Taiwan have become increasingly tense this year as the Chinese military continues flying record numbers of military jets into Taiwanese airspace. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of an “increasingly aggressive” China earlier this year, making it no surprise that Taiwan’s president –...
AOL Corp

Buttigieg responds to Ted Cruz on racism in highway design

GLASGOW, Scotland — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told Yahoo News that systemic racism in the design and location of highways in American cities and suburbs continues to adversely affect low-income neighborhoods and communities of color. Responding to criticism from conservatives, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, regarding comments he made on Monday, Buttigieg said in a Tuesday interview that racism and segregation in road building are not ancient history or a figment of liberals’ imagination, as some on the right contend.
Washington Post

A year later, an obviously illegal campaign stunt is determined to have been illegal

You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
