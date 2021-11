With snow in the forecast, the Capri Drive-In is finally closing for the season. You've got one last chance to check "drive-in movie" off your 2021 bucket list. Take it as a sign of things getting back to normal, if you like. After remaining open into the second week of December last year for the first time in its 56-year history, the Capri Drive-In has just announced the end of the 2021 outdoor movie season. With screen two already darkened until spring, you've got one last chance to see one more film at the drive-in.

COLDWATER, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO