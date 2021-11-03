CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Norwegian Cruise Line Expects Return to Profitability in 2022

TravelPulse
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced Wednesday it forecasts a return to profitability in the second half of 2022. According to Reuters.com, Norwegian officials reported its brands experienced an occupancy rate of 57.4 percent in the third quarter, with experts forecasting occupancy returning to normal levels in the latter half of 2022...

www.travelpulse.com

