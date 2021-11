LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — A woman and a 6-year-old were injured in a Little Rock shooting on Halloween, police reported. Officers responded to Arkansas Children's Hospital around 6:17 p.m. for a shooting report, according to police. When officers arrived at the hospital, they spoke with the child's mother who said her daughter was getting ready to go trick-or-treating at a home in the 6800 block of W. 34th Street when the shooting happened. She said she was not at the residence at the time of the shooting but was told that an unknown vehicle drove by and began firing at the house.

9 DAYS AGO