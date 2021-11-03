CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Reproductive Health Care for Incarcerated Pregnant, Postpartum, and Nonpregnant Individuals

physiciansweekly.com
 9 days ago

Obstetrician–gynecologists and other women’s health care providers can help enhance health care for jailed pregnant, postpartum, and nonpregnant women. The fact that the majority of imprisoned women are parents and of reproductive age...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Abortion is not health care

How can it be health care when you are killing a child that has a right to life as you do?. Take care of your body, yes, but if you are expecting a baby, that is a human being inside you. You must protect it. If your mother would have...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Climate crisis: Senegalese women struggle to access contraception and reproductive health

By 2080 up to 75 per cent of Senegal’s coastline will be at risk of coastal erosion and up to 150,000 people will have to relocate. Across West Africa’s coastal cities, home to 105 million people, many women face a similar threat.The Joal-Fadiouth region in southern Senegal has been significantly impacted by climate change in recent years. A decrease in rainfall and a rise in water temperature in the mangroves has led to increased salinity of the water. This, combined with an influx of sea water and algae into the mangroves, due to rising sea levels and erosion, has meant that many species...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
losaltosonline.com

Diastasis recti: What pregnant and postpartum women need to know

PhysioFit Physical Therapy & Wellness recently hosted “Ask a PT – Q&A Friday,” a live Zoom session led by our physical therapy team. Our goal was to provide a convenient opportunity for local residents to learn from board-certified PTs about a variety of health-related topics. Our last Q&A Friday was a great success – we heard tons of good questions, including a few that inspired the topic of our next live Q&A session.
LOS ALTOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Health Care
physiciansweekly.com

Access to Postpartum Sterilization

Sterilization is one of the most successful and widely used means of contraception in the United States, with 18.6 percent of women aged 15–49 years using it. Despite the fact that almost half of operations are conducted during the postpartum period, many women who want postpartum sterilization do not get it done. Patient-related issues, physician-related factors, a shortage of accessible operating rooms and anesthesia, federal permission regulations, and getting treatment in some religiously affiliated institutions are all factors that may reduce a patient’s chances of attaining desired postpartum sterilization. It is critical to engage in collaborative decision making while supporting personal agency and patient autonomy in all discussions and counseling regarding contraception, including postpartum sterilization. Access to postpartum sterilization on an equitable basis is an essential technique for ensuring patient-centered treatment while promoting reproductive autonomy and fairness in family formation decisions.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
verywellmind.com

What Is Postpartum PTSD?

Welcoming a baby into your life is usually thought of as a happy and exciting event. But for some of us, the experience of giving birth and becoming a parent can be frightening, disorienting, and even traumatizing. Between 3-16% of postpartum parents experience postpartum post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is characterized by anxiety, panic attacks, agitation, nightmares, and flashbacks.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Tufts Daily

The fight for reproductive rights

“We won’t go back! We will fight back!” the crowd chanted on Oct. 2 at the Franklin Park Playstead in Boston. At 12 p.m., thousands gathered as part of a nationwide rally focused on the fight for reproductive rights. This national rally was held just days before the U.S. Supreme...
BOSTON, MA
Refinery29

Spirituality Transformed My Postpartum Mental Health

Being a new pandemic mum means my motherhood journey has panned out a little differently. I gave birth at the peak of the second COVID-19 wave, having been bed-bound with coronavirus just a few days beforehand. Deflated, weak and an emotional wreck in the run-up to my labour, I was scarred before my birth experience even began.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Poor diet may contribute to health risks for women of reproductive age with disabilities

Women between the ages of 18-44 who reported having some type of disability, such as those related to cognition and activities of daily life, reported low diet healthfulness and low levels of food security when compared to women of the same age who did not have a disability, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2021.
FITNESS
momblogsociety.com

Fun and Memorable Things to Do While Pregnant to Improve Fetal Health

The expecting mother works hard to grow a human, burning calories equivalent to the body of an endurance athlete. This makes taking extra care of yourself during this time very important. Keeping yourself well gives your baby an optimal chance at good health and proper growth. Read on to learn...
DRINKS
CBS New York

New Push To Take On Maternal Health Inequities: ‘It’s Time To Put An End To The Maternal Health Crisis’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Healthcare inequities put more Black mothers at risk of death. Now there’s a new push at the federal level to change the trend. As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, for emergency physician Dr. Sandra Scott, Black maternal health is personal. Her son was born 15 weeks early. “I was able to get the resources I needed to make decisions I needed to make around my child’s healthcare, but I’m imagining the people who didn’t have those resources,” Scott said. Black babies are more likely than any group to be born premature, and Black mothers are 2.5 times more likely than...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
treatmentmagazine.com

What Is Meth?

The drug is no relic of the past—it’s a problem of the present that seems to be worsening by the day. With the opioid epidemic continuing to spread across the country and our most familiar cultural touchstone for methamphetamine being a decade-old television series (Breaking Bad), meth may feel like a problem from a different era. But an overdose rate in recent years that has tripled—to more than 15,000 deaths in 2019—says otherwise.
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy