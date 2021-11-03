Reproductive Health Care for Incarcerated Pregnant, Postpartum, and Nonpregnant Individuals

Sterilization is one of the most successful and widely used means of contraception in the United States, with 18.6 percent of women aged 15–49 years using it. Despite the fact that almost half of operations are conducted during the postpartum period, many women who want postpartum sterilization do not get it done. Patient-related issues, physician-related factors, a shortage of accessible operating rooms and anesthesia, federal permission regulations, and getting treatment in some religiously affiliated institutions are all factors that may reduce a patient’s chances of attaining desired postpartum sterilization. It is critical to engage in collaborative decision making while supporting personal agency and patient autonomy in all discussions and counseling regarding contraception, including postpartum sterilization. Access to postpartum sterilization on an equitable basis is an essential technique for ensuring patient-centered treatment while promoting reproductive autonomy and fairness in family formation decisions.
Comments / 0