Electronic Arts does not exclude the creation of a F2P Battlefield game. At this point, however, the priority is the release of Battlefield 2042, and then Battlefield Mobile. Electronic Arts does not rule out that in the long run there will be F2P installment of the Battlefield series. This was confirmed during the presentation of financial results for the last quarter by CEO, Andrew Wilson. However, while such an idea exists, for now the publisher has other plans for one of its biggest brands.

