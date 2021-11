Sunday was the day when many players encountered problems with their games. It turns out that their source were the Denuvo servers. This past Sunday proved to be a problematic day for some gamers, as many people were unable to launch their favorite titles. The web was quickly flooded with information that this does not apply only to one or a few selected titles. The problems affected both new productions, such as Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and older items, among which we can mention the Tomb Raider series, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Planet Zoo, Mortal Kombat 11 or Total War: Warhammer.

