This year's Call of Duty game, Vanguard, isn't even out yet, but rumors surrounding 2022's game continue to take shape. New information suggests the campaign will take inspiration from movies like Traffic, No Country for Old Men, and Sicario, and is described as "gritty and unrelenting." The game could have a morality system like Red Dead Redemption 2, and the campaign will apparently feature a new level of gore for the series. As reported previously, 2022's game is rumored to be a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare from Infinity Ward, focusing on Colombian drug cartels.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO