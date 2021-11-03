Succession season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Could Tom flip on Logan Roy?

When The Equalizer season 2 episode 5 arrives on CBS next week, you will see the show loop in something very-much topical: True-crime enthusiasts. These are people who listen to podcasts, follow cases closely, and are very much invested in the conclusion. We suppose that in some ways, these people have been around for generations. The situation is just a little bit different now in the digital age. Everyone is so much more connected and that changes how involved people can be. It’s less about family members and friends speculating about cases in their homes; instead, you see more about how they are all connected online. That can be helpful, but it can also be really dangerous.

