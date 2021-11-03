CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Succession season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Could Tom flip on Logan Roy?

cartermatt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we prepare for Succession season 3 episode 4 on HBO this weekend, it feels like all eyes should be on Tom. Are they? No, and that’s what makes him so intriguing. Through the first three episodes, Tom has come across as one of the more shrewd players within the world...

cartermatt.com

WFAA

Why Mark Harmon left 'NCIS' in middle of season

WASHINGTON — Actor Mark Harmon is exiting CBS's long-running hit drama "NCIS" after an impressive 18-year run, helping to make it TV's most watched drama series, as the Hollywood Reporter notes. Harmon, who is also an executive producer for the show, has been a huge part of its success from...
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘MAFS’ Spoilers: Does Gil & Myrla Stay Together Or Call It Quits?

Season 13 of Married at First Sight is going strong and fans are starting to wonder what will happen with these couples. Did the experts pick their right matches or will some of the relationships end in disaster? There have already been spoilers leaked about one couple whose partner actually ended up with another MAFS cast member. Now, rumors are flying about another couple on this season of the show, Gil and Myrla. Do they stay together or will they decide to call it quits?
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ratings: CBS Dramas Eye Season Highs in Audience, Nancy Drew Goes Low

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Friday drama trifecta all hit season highs in audience, while S.W.A.T. also landed in a three-way tie for the nightly demo win. S.W.A.T. (with 4.7 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating) and Magnum P.I. (5.4 mil/0.4) were both steady in the demo, while Blue Bloods (6.1 mil/0.4) dipped a tenth (but of course easily copped Friday’s largest audience). Tying S.W.A.T. for the demo win were ABC’s Shark Tank (3.8 mil/0.5) and Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2 mil/0.5), both of which were down a tenth. Elsewhere, NBC’s Home Sweet Home (1.3 mil/0.2) was steady, while The CW’s Nancy Drew (310K/0.0) slipped a new audience low. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago Fire spoilers: What happened in season 10 episode 7?

Chicago Fire underwent several new changes during this week’s episode. The most notable, of course, is the arrival of newcomer Jason Pelham (Brett Dalton). Pelham is filling in as the interim Lieutenant while Firehouse 51 finds a permanent replacement, and his arrival leads to some awkward moments for those who were used to Casey’s commanding methods.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Fox Sets Midseason Premiere Dates for 9-1-1: Lone Star (Minus 9-1-1), Monarch, Cleaning Lady, Joe Millionaire and More

Fox will ring in the new year with a major schedule revamp, including eight season/series premieres in January alone. As announced back in May, 9-1-1: Lone Star will return for Season 3 without OG 9-1-1 as its lead-in; instead, the first responders spinoff will lead into the freshman drama The Cleaning Lady on Mondays. (TVLine hears that the 9-1-1s’ reunion could happen as soon as late March.) Also, I Can See Your Voice will be tasked with being a self-starter in Season 2, where it will lead off Wednesday nights and be paired with the newest Gordon Ramsay entree, Next Level Chef. And...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Did 9-1-1 Forget Maddie? Did Midwife Not Name Baby? TV's Coolest Shiv? Did NCIS 'Blanks' Startle? And More Qs

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about dozens of shows including The Morning Show, Y: The Last Man, The Rookie and 9-1-1! 1 | Where in the world did The Morning Show‘s Mitch think he was going to find a store open in the middle of the night… in rural Italy… during a COVID-19 lockdown? 2 | On Colin In Black and White, were you hoping that Crystal’s mom saved him a plate and that Colin and Crystal could be together someday? 3 | There was chemistry between Insecure‘s Issa and...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12: Could a new Big Bad be introduced?

We’re now five episodes into Blue Bloods season 12, and it goes without saying that we want there to be compelling long-term stories. At the moment, one of them for the season is already clear: What’s going to be happening when it comes to Erin potentially running for Manhattan DA. We do think that this is something that is going to eventually happen, even if the show makes you wait a long time in order to see it.
TV SERIES
NME

‘Succession’ season three episode three recap: brother and sister draw blood

The third episode of Succession‘s new season is all about image. Kendall (Jeremy Strong), the only Roy who seems to care what Twitter thinks, opens by telling a journalist at a one-on-one lunch: “I’m just really happy in my headspace.” He is overcompensating. He wants to make it clear to the press that things are terrible for the business but not for him personally. He’s fine. And his relationship with his siblings? Great. But, by the end of the episode (directed by Birds Of Prey‘s Cathy Yan), the relationship may be worse than it ever has been – and, as this is Succession, that’s a statement and a half.
TV SERIES
Esquire

'Succession' Season 3 Episode 3 Recap: Oedipussy and Cyanide Pills

We return to Waystar World this week with Kendall being interviewed over lunch, having what can only be described as a bit of an intense one, as he reels of reasons why his father's company is screwed. "So will this be in the piece? Kendall Roy ordered a fennel salad and picked at it inquisitively," he asks the journalist, who may or may not be thinking 'there goes my best line.'
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Succession’ Review: Episode 3 Has No Right to Be This Funny — Spoilers

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 3, Episode 3, “The Disruption.”]. Well, that didn’t take long. After last week’s failed attempt to unite the Roy siblings ended with name-calling and maybe-poisoned-donuts, Episode 3, “The Disruption,” sees Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) pull out their knives. Kendall’s come in the form of strategically placed wireless loudspeakers, set to blast Nirvana’s “Rape Me” as a disruption to Waystar Royco’s company-wide town hall, where his sister is trying to calm employee fears about the company’s cruise line scandal. Enraged by her brother’s act of sabotage (and embarrassed to be made the face of it), Shiv responds in not-so-kind, publishing a “greeting card from hell” that lays bare Kendall’s struggles with drug addiction, his failures as a father, and “his own problematic relations with women.” That her “Times New Roman firing squad” goes live right before Kendall guests on “The Disruption.
TV SERIES
dailybruin.com

‘Succession’ season 3 recap – episode 3: ‘The Disruption’

An unexpected disruption ends in scorched ties between a brother and sister. With a knockout third episode, the latest season of “Succession” latches onto its momentum and rides the wave of quality and intensity. Following the misfired conversation between the Roy siblings in the previous installment, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) meets with a journalist who notes his obsession with his image, which Kendall says is simply in his blood. When asked about his siblings, he tenses and sobers up, feeding the journalist vague words to deflect. The remainder of the episode is in delicate balance as Kendall walks a tightrope, leaving viewers wondering when he will fall.
TV SERIES
Inverse

Succession Episode 3 just revealed the Roy family's true kryptonite

It’s hard to see yourself in Succession. Because all the characters are ultra-rich members of the 1%, they exist in a world beyond relatability. Sure, in the beginning, Greg served as an audience surrogate, but now he’s playing both sides of the Kendall/Logan divide and ranking his favorite bottles of $1000 champagne.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 episode 3: Jeremy Strong on Kendall, Shiv, the letter

As you sit back and reflect on Succession season 3 episode 3, there are clearly a number of variables that need to be considered. Take, for example, some of what transpired when it comes to Kendall Roy on this past episode. Shiv putting the letter out there seemed to deeply impact him emotionally, and we have to think that it sets the stage for something more in his future.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Floribama Shore season 4 episode 21 spoilers: The camping trip

As you prepare yourselves for Floribama Shore season 4 episode 21 on MTV next week, know that there’s a camping trip coming! Who doesn’t love that? (Technically, we wouldn’t want to do it — but it seems perfect for a show like this.) If you’re agreeing to go out and...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Equalizer season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Now with a touch of true-crime

When The Equalizer season 2 episode 5 arrives on CBS next week, you will see the show loop in something very-much topical: True-crime enthusiasts. These are people who listen to podcasts, follow cases closely, and are very much invested in the conclusion. We suppose that in some ways, these people have been around for generations. The situation is just a little bit different now in the digital age. Everyone is so much more connected and that changes how involved people can be. It’s less about family members and friends speculating about cases in their homes; instead, you see more about how they are all connected online. That can be helpful, but it can also be really dangerous.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Grantchester season 6 episode 6 spoilers: A look into campus politics

Season 6 episode 6 is coming to PBS next weekend; don’t be surprised if there’s more drama that surrounds Geordie and Will!. This time around, some of this drama is coming from a rather unusual place in a college campus. What happens when the death of a student leader rocks everyone around them? It’s going to be a hard case to investigate due to some of the politics around them. This person was fighting for a case and when you consider that, it’s easy to make a counter-argument that there are plenty of people with a motive to go after them. Of course, there’s also a difference between wanting someone to stop protesting and them also wanting them dead. How did we get to this point?
Comments / 0

