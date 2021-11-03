Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 spoilers: Meet Burke’s girlfriend

As you prepare for 4400 season 1 episode 3 on The CW next week, there are a few different things to think about. Take, for example, what the cost will be of some of these characters’ new-found celebrity, or how some of them work to keep the fame that they once had some time ago. This could be a big episode for LaDonna in particular, but we’re at a point right now where we feel like every single character needs a few moments in the sun. Remember how early we are in the story right now! There’s a lot more that needs to be told, and there will likely be an abundance of twists and turns along the way.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO