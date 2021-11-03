CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jorja Fox Shares Details on Sara & Grissom Romance and David Hodges Case on CSI: Vegas

By Laura Nowak
TV Fanatic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginal CSI star Jorja Fox reprised her character Sara Sidle more than six years after the show's initial series finale. She and William Peterson, who plays her husband Gil Grissom, have returned to the franchise's new series CSI: Vegas. The two have been busy since they returned. Sara and...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Will Marg Helgenberger Be Reprising Her Role as Catherine Willows on 'CSI: Vegas'?

Fans of CBS's CSI are thrilled about the spinoff CSI: Vegas and even happier to see some of their old favorites back on the small screen. It took a severe threat to the Las Vegas Crime lab to get Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and Gil Grissom (William Petersen) back to their old stomping grounds after six years. These days, the Las Vegas Crime Lab may be headed up by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), but it's still the forensic techs of the Las Vegas Police Department solving crimes with science.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

'CSI: Vegas' Star William Petersen and His Wife of Nearly 20 Years Keep a Low Profile

In Episode 1 of the spinoff CSI: Vegas, audiences got a quick glimpse of Gil Grissom (William Petersen). William starred in the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and now the 68-year-old is reprising his role and reuniting with his onscreen wife Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox). Throughout their relationship in the series, Grissom and Sidle had their fair share of ups and downs. At the beginning of their romance, they were dating secretly, then they got married and later separated.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’ Showrunner Opens Up About Gil Grissom’s Illness

At the end of episode 3 of CSI: Vegas, titled “Under the Skin,” Grissom revealed to Sara that he’s land sick. Essentially, he feels like he “never left the boat.” In reality, the disorder is called mal de debarquement. It is sometimes present after a “long period of passive movement,” according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders. Passive movement like, say, living on a boat for six years.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
David Hodges
Person
Jorja Fox
mycouriertribune.com

‘CSI: Vegas’: Can Gil & Sara Get What They Need From Internal Affairs’ Nora? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for CSI: Vegas Episode 4 “Long Pig.”]. Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle’s (Jorja Fox) goal was to stay away from Internal Affairs’ Nora Cross (Kat Foster) since they’re not supposed to be working on anything related to the Hodges case. But they’re determined to prove their former colleague didn’t tamper with evidence and has been framed, and they can only steer clear of Nora for so long. That changes in the latest CSI: Vegas episode — but can they use that to their advantage? In one word, yes.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

CSI: Vegas - Episode 1.07 - In the Blood - Press Release

AN ABANDONED HORSE COVERED IN BLOOD LEADS THE CSI TEAM TO A HALFWAY HOUSE FOR CONVICTED MURDERERS, ON “CSI: VEGAS,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17. “In the Blood” – An abandoned horse covered in blood leads the CSI team to a halfway house for convicted murderers. Also, Grissom and Sara begin to circle their prime suspect in the David Hodges case, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Wednesday, Nov. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

CSI: Vegas Review: Long Pig (Season 1 Episode 4)

Tensions are high on CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 3, “Long Pig”, as Grissom and Sara are questioned and Max grapples with her son facing trouble. “Long Pig” tries to take on many different topics, and while it succeeds at one, another is lacking. First, we must deal with the victim of the week, who’s accused of raping a woman who overdosed two weeks prior.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’ Producer Discusses Revealing Characters’ Personal Lives

When CSI returned to CBS in the new series, CSI: Vegas, fans welcomed a few familiar faces along with the new ones in the series. However, there is one brand-new aspect that showrunners were excited to share as CSI: Vegas begins its very first season. A component that fans didn’t see much of in the original CSI before it finished in 2015. The change? More time spent with characters’ personal lives, outside of the lab.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csi
Parade

Jorja Fox on Joining CSI: Vegas To Keep the Bad Guys in Jail and Prevent Vegas from Becoming Another Gotham City!

Now that Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and Gil Grissom (William Petersen) both believe that Hodges (Wallace Langham) was framed on CSI: Vegas, things are looking up. They finally found proof of a break-in at Hodges’ home that explains so much of the planted evidence against him, and they were able to take that one step further and figure out who is involved in the frame. Now, they just have to find a way to prove his innocence and, at the same time, save their lives’ work by clearing the Las Vegas Crime Lab’s name as well.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

CSI: Vegas’ Jorja Fox Breaks Down Sara’s Reaction To The ‘Extremely Creepy’ Confrontation

Spoilers ahead for Episode 5 of CSI: Vegas “Let the Chips Fall.” Read at your own risk!. The latest episode of CSI: Vegas included a major twist at the end when it comes to Sara and Grissom's investigation into who framed Hodges. Their top suspect, former medical examiner Martin Kline, seemed to be the man behind all the fraud in Hodges' name, but it turned out that Kline wasn't working alone after all following a creepy confrontation between Kline and Sara.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’: Full Recap of Episode 5

The fifth episode of “CSI: Vegas” debuted on CBS on Wednesday, Nov. 3. It was titled, “Let the Chips Fall.”. And like the previous episodes in the new series, viewers watched as the team tried to discover just what is going on in the case involving David Hodges (Wallace Langham) and the evidence that was discovered in a storage unit in the first episode.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

NCIS season 19 expands the McGee family with Home Improvement star

NCIS season 19 spoilers follow. NCIS has teased the introduction of a new character in the McGee family, played by Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson. In the upcoming episode 'Docked', which airs tonight (November 8) on CBS in the US, Richardson will join the cast as Tim McGee's mother-in-law. The...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS star Gary Cole speaks out after replacing Mark Harmon as lead actor

NCIS star Gary Cole has reassured fans that he's "not trying to be" Mark Harmon as he takes over as lead on the popular crime drama. While the actor's character, former FBI officer Alden Parker, is set to be introduced as the titular team's new special agent in charge, following news of Leroy Jethro Gibbs' (Harmon) retirement to Alaska, Cole is keen for viewers to see Parker as his own person.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

How Mark Harmon Will Still Be a Part of 'NCIS' After His Exit (Exclusive)

Mark Harmon's time on NCIS may have come to an end (for now), but the longtime star and producer still has plans to remain in its orbit. On Monday's episode of CBS' long-running procedural, Harmon's character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, chose not to take back his badge when the opportunity presented itself. Instead, he decided to stay at the lake and fish, at peace with where he's come following a grueling and intense 18-season ride.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘The Rookie’: Peyton List and James Remar Cast as Tim’s Sister and Father

The Rookie‘s Sergeant Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) is getting some family members as Peyton List (The Tomorrow People) and James Remar (Dexter) are joining the ABC series as his sister and father, respectively. As first reported by TVLine, List will play Gennifer “Genny” Bradford, who, much like her “baby brother,”...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘NCIS’ Pays Tribute To Longtime Audience Liaison Harriet Margulies

NCIS paid tribute Monday night to the CBS show’s longtime audience liaison Harriet Margulies, who died October 30 in Northridge after suffering a stroke. She was 94. The show honored Margulies with an “In Memoriam” tribute card at the end of Monday night’s episode. Born in Brooklyn, Margulies began her career as a publicist in New York City and later in Los Angeles. She became a production assistant for Universal Television in the 1970’s, where she worked on shows such as Kojak, Magnum P.I. and Quantum Leap. In the 1990’s she began work as an audience liaison for JAG and later NCIS where she connected fans all over the world to the CBS/Belisarius productions. In addition to her work in production, Margulies wrote an episode of Kojak in 1977 and made several on-screen, cameo appearances on Quantum Leap, JAG and NCIS. In an episode of Scene of the Crime, she appeared as a look-a-like Elizabeth Taylor, whom she resembled in her younger years. NCIS honored her last night for her 19 years of service on the program with a tribute card that read “In Memory Of Our Friend And Colleague Harriet Margulies. We Will Miss You.”
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 1 Episode 5

On CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 5, a lot of drama unfolded when they got close to learning who framed Hodges. Meanwhile, the rest of the team worked a case involving a murder at 30,000 feet. The case kicked into high gear when they learned that a plane landed autonomously...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy