Kentucky will enter the 2021-22 season as the favorite to win the SEC according to various sports books as well as the media preseason poll, and a big reason for that is coach John Calipari's success this past offseason in the transfer market. Instead of its typical roster full of young talent, Kentucky will rely on a number of veterans — and Calipari vastly improved the Wildcats' outside shooting, as well. Although many see Kentucky as the most likely SEC regular-season champion, CBS Sports' panel of college basketball experts picked the Cats to finish third in the league behind Alabama and Arkansas.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO