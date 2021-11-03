Navidad Valley Community Connections news

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 50 percent. Alvin Garcia was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala, in 1991. Later in the decade, as violence in the country increased, his mother made the decision to move her family to the United States. Not long after arriving in Tucson, Arizona, Garcia found a soccer ball, and soon he and his brother were kicking around with neighborhood kids despite not speaking the same language. Fuel for Life: Alvin Garcia, a film from Gnarly Nutrition by Tommy Chandler and Ryan Gass, explores how sports and the outdoors have since impacted Garcia’s life and helped him find community in the United States. He now lives in Salt Lake City and is a routesetter at the Front Climbing Club.

