Ashurst Appoints Melbourne Partner to Co-Lead Firm's NewLaw Offering

An accounting firm in the north county has added a new partner to its team. Johnson, Mackowiak & Associates, LLP, located in Fredonia, recently announced that Linda J. Harris, CPA has joined the firm as partner. At JMA, Harris will focus primarily on the tax aspects of the practice, which includes overseeing tax preparation and consultations regarding individuals, estates, corporations and partnerships. She has extensive experience in tax preparation and planning for individuals, estates, corporations and partnerships, having prepared returns for clients in more than 30 states and for international clients living abroad. In addition to her CPA license, Ms. Harris holds an accounting degree from SUNY Fredonia and an MBA from St. Bonaventure University.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO