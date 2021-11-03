CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

France frees UK trawler caught up in Channel fishing dispute

By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

A British-registered scallop boat caught up in a post-Brexit spat between the U.K. and France over fishing licenses has been released by French authorities, its owner said Wednesday.

Andrew Brown, head of public affairs for Macduff Shellfish, which owns the scallop dredger, said the Cornelis Gert Jan had departed Le Havre in northern France. French maritime police seized the vessel off the Normandy coast last week and detained its skipper and crew.

The boat, which was detained over a paperwork infraction, has become a symbol of a bigger feud between the U.K. and France over fishing rights in the English Channel since the U.K. withdrew from the European Union..

“We are pleased to have this matter resolved and delighted that our crew and vessel are now able to return home,” Brown said. “The crew have acted with calmness and professionalism throughout the entire incident. They are in good spirits, looking forward to return to their loved ones and are grateful for all the messages of support received from the British public.”

The French and British governments have traded threats and allegations for weeks over French demands for licenses to fish in U.K. waters. France complained that dozens of its boats were denied licenses to fish in waters around Britain and the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey, which are self-governing British Crown dependencies close to the coast of northern France.

Fishing is a tiny industry economically for both countries but with outsized political importance, and the dispute has mushroomed into an important test for Britain’s relations with the European Union after Brexit .

France has threatened to close its ports to some British boats and to impose strict checks on boats and trucks carrying U.K. goods, if more licenses are not granted. Paris also at one point suggested it might restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands, which are heavily dependent on French electricity.

The French government originally said it would impose the sanctions if no resolution on the license dispute emerged by Tuesday. It pushed back the deadline, and then said Wednesday that the measures were on hold at least through Friday, while talks involving French, British and EU officials continue.

Britain says a blockade would breach the Brexit withdrawal agreement and that the issue behind the dispute is is a technical one related to some French boats’ lack of paperwork to prove they have traditionally fished in the areas where they want to keep working.

But France sees it as a matter of principle, and has accused Britain of breaching its legally binding divorce deal with the European Union, which sets the rules for fishing in the post-Brexit era..

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were peppered with questions about the diplomatic dustup as they attended a Group of 20 summit in Rome and the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow over the past week.

The impounded trawler is not one of the vessels involved in the licensing dispute, according to the captain's lawyer. Mathieu Croix, the lawyer for skipper Jondy Ward, said a French court on Wednesday ordered the boat's release.

The court in Rouen annulled last week’s seizure, Croix told The Associated Press. French maritime authorities, who seized the boat in the Le Havre port last week, did not immediately respond to the ruling.

Croix said the dredger was “caught in a political game”

“There is a whole story spun around this entire case, whereas in fact, it is a rather mundane affair over fishing in an area that is supposedly out of bounds and about licenses that may or may not have been given and catch amounts that are relatively modest,“ Croix said.

“From then on, given the current political climate, the case blew up to levels that in our view are totally disproportionate,” he said.

———

Charlton reported from Paris.

———

Follow AP's Brexit coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/brexit

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Greece claims Turkish coast guard pushes migrants its way

Greece accused Turkey on Tuesday of acting like a “pirate” in waters between the two regional rivals, claiming that its coast guard escorted and tried to push into Greek waters a boat of migrants who were trying to illegally reach Greece.The Greek coast guard posted a video of a large Turkish patrol vessel and what seems to be a smaller one beside an inflatable dinghy containing dozens of people.A coast guard statement said the Turkish vessels accompanied the migrant boat off the Greek Aegean Sea island of Lesbos — which is near Turkey's coast — early Tuesday. It said...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

France rescues more than 200 migrants in Channel

More than 200 migrants were rescued as they tried to cross the Channel in makeshift boats to reach Britain, French authorities said late Tuesday. In seven separate operations between Monday and Tuesday evening, 210 migrants, including four women and a child, were rescued and brought back to the north French coast after their boats were in difficulty, they said in a statement. They were brought back to Calais, Dunkirk or Boulogne and taken care of by the border police and, in some cases, firefighters or the maritime emergency medical service. Increasing numbers of migrants have tried to cross to Britain by sea since late 2018, despite authorities' warnings of the dangers in the busy shipping lane, which is also subject to strong currents and low temperatures.
WORLD
The Independent

Migrants camp overnight at Polish border after tense day

Polish police posted video early Tuesday showing a group of migrants who had camped overnight just on the far side of Poland's eastern border in Belarus Polish riot police and coils of razor wire faced the migrants and police said the situation overnight was calm.That followed a day of heavy tensions on the border, where a large group of migrants — hundreds if not thousands of people mostly from the Middle East and encouraged by Belarus — sought to push their way into Poland.In videos posted on Twitter, tents and campfires can be seen as the Polish police...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

Brexit trade deal could be suspended if Boris Johnson triggers Article 16, Ireland warns

The EU could plunge Britain into a no-deal Brexit if Boris Johnson ditches his agreement on Northern Ireland, the Irish government has warned.Speaking on Sunday, foreign minister Simon Coveney said that any move to trigger Article 16 and suspend the protocol would have “serious” consequences.Mr Coveney said continuation of the free trade agreement between the UK and EU was “contingent on” the Northern Ireland deal continuing to operate.Suspending the free trade agreement would see British businesses hit with new tariffs and even worse terms than they enjoy now outside the single market. “I believe that if the British government...
ECONOMY
The Independent

US reopens borders to UK travellers

The US reopens its borders to UK visitors on Monday in a significant boost to the travel sector.Thousands of travellers are jetting off on transatlantic flights for long-awaited reunions with family and friends.Rival airlines British Airways and Virgin Atlantic will operate a synchronised departure from Heathrow to celebrate the end of the travel ban.Their aircraft will take off from parallel runways at the west London airport at 8.30am before flying to New York JFK.In early 2020, the coronavirus pandemic led then-president Donald Trump to ban visitors to the US from dozens of countries such as the UK, Ireland, the 26...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

No breakthrough in UK-France talks on fishing dispute

Lord Frost will now hold further meetings on the post-Brexit arrangements. No breakthroughs have been announced following a meeting between Brexit minister Lord Frost and France’s Europe minister in a bid to calm the post-Brexit dispute over fishing. But Downing Street said it is confident France will not resume its...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel#French#Macduff Shellfish#Le Havre#The European Union#British Crown
BBC

Up to France to end fishing row, says UK government

It is "up to France" to solve the ongoing fishing row with the UK by stepping back from threats over access to ports, the UK government has said. Boris Johnson met French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday to discuss the continuing tensions around permits for French fishing boats. French officials...
U.K.
investing.com

Britain steps up post-Brexit dispute with France over fishing

ROME (Reuters) - Britain stepped up a war of words with France on Saturday, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson refusing to rule out triggering trade dispute action next week in a fishing row and his Brexit minister sharply criticising Paris' actions. Johnson, who is hosting the U.N. climate summit next...
ECONOMY
KIRO 7 Seattle

France fines British boats as fishing dispute escalates

LONDON — (AP) — Britain said Thursday it would summon the French ambassador for a dressing-down, the latest move in a worsening dispute over fishing licenses that has stoked tensions following the U.K.'s departure from the European Union. After French authorities fined two British fishing vessels and kept one in...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
hngn.com

France Detains 2 Fishing Vessels From Britain After Announcing That It Will Close Ports to Trawlers From the UK

France reportedly detained a British fishing vessel this week as part of an ongoing spat with the United Kingdom over post-Brexit fishing rights. France's European affairs minister, Clement Beaune, also confirmed that the majority of French ports would no longer be accessible to British boats. Beaune added that three to four ports would remain open to British fishing vessels when the closure takes into effect.
ECONOMY
go955.com

France seizes a British trawler as fishing licence row heats up

PARIS (Reuters) – France seized on Thursday a British trawler fishing in its territorial waters without a licence and issued a verbal warning to a second vessel, amid a bitter row between the neighbours over access to fishing grounds after Brexit. French maritime minister Annick Girardin said on Twitter that...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Europe bolsters pioneering tech rules with help from Haugen

European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world that have been slower to regulate Facebook and other social media giants facing increasing blowback over misinformation and other harmful content that can proliferate on their platforms.While Europe shares Western democratic values with the U.S., none of the big tech companies — Facebook, Twitter, Google — that dominate online life are based on the continent, which some say allowed European officials to make a more clear-eyed assessment of the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Morgues, hospitals struggle with COVID-19 deaths in Romania

The morgue in Romania's main hospital has no space for the dead any more. In a stark illustration of the human cost of the coronavirus surge sweeping the nation, bodies of COVID-19 victims, wrapped in black plastic bags, line a hallway of the hospital in the capital, Bucharest Hundreds of people have been dying each day for the past two months in Romania which has been among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations, where far fewer people have been vaccinated than in Western Europe A country of 19 million people, Romania...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Europe's battle to curb Big Tech

US tech giants Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft -- collectively dubbed GAFAM -- have been accused of not paying enough taxes, stifling competition, stealing media content and threatening democracy by spreading fake news. - Paying for content – GAFAM are accused by media outlets of making money from journalistic content without sharing the revenue.
BUSINESS
Reuters

'Europe is in danger': top diplomat to propose EU military doctrine

BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The European Union's top diplomat is set to warn the bloc on Wednesday that it must agree an ambitious doctrine as the basis for joint military action abroad, including with a deployable crisis force, according to excerpts of a draft seen by Reuters. Josep Borrell...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

443K+
Followers
113K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy